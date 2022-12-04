Why an inverted yield curve isn’t as bad as many fear





Stocks could do well despite an inverted yield curve, Leuthold’s Jim Paulsen said.

Paulsen noted that previous reversals have seen the S&P 500 gain in subsequent years five out of nine times.

The S&P 500 may also have discounted future headwinds already, making losses minimal.



An inverted yield curve isn’t as bad for the stock market as investors might fear, according to Jim Paulsen of the Leuthold Group, who says equities could actually perform “pleasantly” in coming years despite bond yields that signal an impending recession. The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield is a notorious indicator of an impending downturn, with reversals predicting recessions in 1990, 2001 and 2008. The yield on the 2-year on Friday was around 4.31%, while the 10-year yield was 3.54%. The 3-10 Treasury spread, which Powell says is his favorite recession indicator, was also reversed. It has caused a degree of panic on Wall Street this year, with many analysts telling investors to prepare for a recession in 2023. Bank of America said last week that stocks could fall 24% as a recession is ravaging the economy next year, and top economist David Rosenberg says an inverted yield curve means stocks are “nowhere near a bottom”, warning investors of more trouble ahead . But the potential downside may be overstated, Paulsen said in a Remark Friday. He highlighted the past nine reversals on 3-year and 10-year yields, noting that the average return of the S&P 500 in the years following a reversal was “surprisingly positive.” The index has typically risen 6% the year following a reversal and 14% the following year. Five times out of nine, the stock index has posted gains in subsequent years. “While yield curve inversions have generally wreaked havoc on the economy, job creation and even earnings, they are not as bad for the stock market as is generally advertised,” he said. Paulsen. Losses are especially minimal when the S&P 500 discounts future headwinds before the yield curve actually inverts, he added, such as in 2019, when the index was already down 20% before the 3-10 curve does not invert. The index continued to perform well in the following years, before the shock of the pandemic. This could also be the case for this year’s reversal, as the S&P 500 was already down 25% before the 3-10 spread reversed in October, suggesting the decline may not be as severe. provided that. “Despite today’s pervasive concerns about a death sentence for stocks prompted by the recent yield curve inversion, history suggests that any fallout is likely to prove less damaging than expected, and the S&P 500 may well surprise on the upside,” he said.

