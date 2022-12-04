A bullish factor could lead to a 16% increase





Despite extremely bearish stock market commentary around 2023, there is still one factor that could lead to the upside.

Bank of America’s bullish scenario sees the S&P 500 jump 16% to 4,600 by the end of 2023.

"Wall Street is bearish, which is bullish," BofA's Savita Subramanian said in her 2023 outlook.



Wall Street’s attitude toward the stock market in 2023 is extremely bearish, but that could ultimately be a bullish factor that would cause stock prices to turn around, according to Bank of America. A number of equity strategists from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank have all suggested that the S&P 500 could fall to 3,000 next year, representing a potential drop of around 26% from the previous year. current levels. Even Bank of America equity strategist Savita Subramanian said in her 2023 outlook that the base case is a year of flat returns as investors grapple with a likely economic recession, stubbornly high inflation and liquidity risks related to the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction policy. But in Subramanian’s bullish scenario for 2023, the S&P 500 could jump 13% to 4,600 on the idea that Wall Street is far too bearish. “Wall Street is bearish, which is bullish,” she said, pointing to BofA’s Sell Side sentiment indicator which is about to issue a buy signal. BofA’s proprietary indicator measures the sentiment of a group of Wall Street stock market strategists, and it has a strong track record of marking a top or bottom for stocks. When Wall Street is too bullish on stocks, it usually happens around a high for the stock market, and vice versa when they are too bearish. “The sell indicator has fallen more than 6 percentage points year-to-date to 52.8%, closer to a ‘Buy’ signal than a ‘Sell’ signal, but still in territory ‘Neutral.’ This level implies price returns of 16.2% over the next 12 months,” explained Subramanian. A “Buy” signal would be generated if the sell-side indicator falls 1.3% from current levels at 51.5%, according to the note, and that could happen as early as January if the pace since the start of the year continues. “Historically, when the sell indicator was at current or lower levels, subsequent 12-month S&P 500 returns were positive 94% of the time and the median 12-month return was 22%,” she said. . Contrary indicators are hard to time and they don’t always work, as evidenced by the excessively bearish investor sentiment seen throughout this year and the continued decline in stock prices. But when investor sentiment reaches extremes, as it is about to do based on the BofA sell indicator, investors need to be careful.

