Asian markets see mixed session ahead of results of private probe into China services activity – NBC Los Angeles





This is CNBC’s live blog covering the Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday ahead of results from the Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index, a private survey of services activity in China. The Nikki 225 in Japan fell 0.14% and the Topix fell 0.2%. In Australia, theS&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.29%. South Korea Kospi was about flat and the Kosdaq added 0.44%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.21%. The Thai stock exchange is closed for a public holiday Monday. Later this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision, and economies in the region are expected to release Consumer Price Index data. Chinese financial markets will pause for three minutes on Tuesday as part of the mourning for former President Jiang Zemin who passed away last Wednesday. In the United States on Friday, stocks tear down after a strong employment report but markets then focused on the possibility of small Fed hikes, and major indexes closed slightly lower. CNBC Pro: Goldman Upgrades Global Stock to Buy on Upcoming EV Trend Goldman Sachs sees an opportunity in electric vehicles that is on an “uptrend”. This trend will accelerate as electric vehicles become “increasingly technology-driven” and simpler to build, Goldman analysts said in a Dec. 1 report. That should benefit a global stock, said Goldman, which gives the stock up to 90% upside in its bullish case for the company. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Tan Weizhen Stock futures fall, bond yields rise on warmer-than-expected jobs data Stock futures fell as bond yields rose in response to 8:30 a.m. jobs data that came in stronger than economists expected. Here’s how each major futures index and notable bond yields moved in the 30 minutes leading up to and following the data release: Alex Harring US payrolls jumped 263,000 in November Employment growth has been stronger than expected in November despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the labor market. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000 last month while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department on Friday. Payroll figures are expected to rise by another 200,000 jobs, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. The unemployment rate was expected to remain at 3.7%. Stock futures fell after the payrolls were released. Sarah Min

