sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex drops over 100 points; Clever below 18,700; TVS motor, Zomato slip up to 2%; PB Fintech up 3%
Nifty Metal’s Top Winners
Price as of 05 Dec. 2022 09:43Click on company names for their live prices.
Nifty Metal jumps 1.07%; best sector winner
Better-than-expected US jobs numbers in November were surprisingly ignored by the market, with the S&P 500 ending flat. This message from the market indicates that the Fed is unlikely to reverse its well-telegraphed slower rate of tightening. The market does not see the terminal rate exceeding 5%. In India, signals indicate that it is a bullish market, despite high valuations. The next decision of the MPC and especially the message of the RBI will be eagerly awaited by the market. The mid and small cap rally should accelerate.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Nifty declines for 2 days in a row; trades below 18,700
#MarketsWithETNOW | Nifty declines for 2 days in a row; is trading below 18700 Nifty Bank is trading slightly green…
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1670212403000
Opening Movers
Price as of 05 Dec. 2022 09:23Click on company names for their live prices.
Opening bell: Sensex loses more than 100 points; Clever below 18,700; TVS motor, Zomato slip up to 2%; PB Fintech up 3%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 20 points; Clever above 18,700
The Rupee opens lower at 81.24 against the US Dollar
Asian stocks fuel hopes on China’s opening, oil rallies
Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as investors hoped moves to lift pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, though full freedom could be months away.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 44.5 points, or 0.24%, at 18,869, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms two red candles back to back
As traders booked profits in line with the mood of the global market, the Nifty stock index formed a small red candle for the second day in a row on the daily chart, indicating the resumption of minor profit booking in the market. from historic highs.
Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close
Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street as markets weighed the implications of a strong jobs report for US monetary policy. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.25%, or 70.56 points, at 27,707.34 in early trading, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.37%, or 7, 15 points, at 1,946.83.
S&P 500 ends slightly lower after jobs report
The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Friday, although major indexes rebounded to their worst levels of the day as November’s payrolls report fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would maintain its rate hike path. interest in fighting inflation.
Oil rises after OPEC+ maintains oil production targets, China eases COVID restrictions
Oil prices edged higher in early trading after OPEC+ countries reaffirmed their oil production targets ahead of a European Union ban and Russian crude price cap, which begin on Monday.
The Rupee drops 7 paise to close at 81.33 against the US Dollar
The rupee pared its initial gains to settle at 7 paise at 81.33 against the US dollar on Friday as support from dollar weakness was negated by weakness in domestic markets and gains in crude oil prices.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-stock Sensex ended down 416 points at 62,868, dragged down by auto, banking and financial stocks, while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 finished below the 18,700 level.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
|
