China Covid easing, Hong Kong stocks rise





Morgan Stanley overweight Chinese stocks Morgan Stanley strategists raised its recommendation for Chinese stocks to overweight, according to a Sunday note. The upgrade marks the end of the company’s equal weight position in Chinese stocks that it has held for nearly two years, strategists led by Laura Wang said. Morgan Stanley noted that several factors are seeing “significant positive development” since November, including what the company sees as “a confirmed path to eventual post-Covid reopening.” Michael Bloom, Jihye Lee

Hong Kong movers: Chinese tech companies and reopening stocks jump Chinese tech, consumer and travel companies listed in Hong Kong saw strong gains in early trading after some cities in China saw some easing of Covid restrictions. Tech heavyweights Tencent gained 5.5% and Meituan 3.5%, while Alibaba jumped 4.72% and Xiaomi jumped 7.31%. Electric vehicle stocks such as Li Auto jumped 9.19% and Nioc climbed 11.5%. Meanwhile, shares of Hong Kong-listed casinos also surged, with MGM China up 12.44%, Wynn Macau up 12.35% and Sands China up 7.5%. Galaxy Entertainment increased by 3.61% and SJM Holdings increased by 4.82%. Hotpot restaurant operator Haidilao climbed 15% and airline stocks also surged. China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines each increased by more than 5%, while Air China gained 4%. The broader Hang Seng index rose 3.21%. Abigail Ng, Jihye Lee

China’s services activity index at lowest in six months, private survey finds The The Caixin/S&P Global services Purchasing Managers’ Index for November came in at 46.7, representing the lowest reading in six months. The print also marks the third consecutive month of contraction in output and new work, after October’s reading came in at 48.4, while September’s was 49.3. PMI readings are sequential and represent monthly variations in plant activity. The 50 point mark separates growth from contraction. “The rate of decline was solid overall, but remained lower than the drops seen during the previous large wave of Covid-19 cases from March to May,” Caixin said in a statement. “Efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid a notable increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, weighed on service sector business operations and customer demand across China in November,” he said. he added. China’s official non-manufacturing PMI released last week came in at 46.7, the lowest since April 2022. Abigail of

Chinese yuan strengthens on reopening hopes The Chinese currency strengthened to around 7 against the US Dollar following the latest reports of further easing of China’s Covid policies. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9861 against the greenback, strengthening above the 7 levels for the first time since mid-September. Beijing and Shenzhen are taking steps to ease testing requirements and quarantine rules despite daily case counts hovering near all-time highs. The latest measures come about a week after public unrest erupted over the strict measures in various parts of the country. Jihye Lee

Oil futures up 2% after OPEC+ flat and China eases some Covid restrictions

Chinese markets to pause trade for 3 minutes on Tuesday as nation mourns former leader

CNBC Pro: Fund manager names two global retailers who are poised to ‘dominate’ A seasoned Schroders fund manager has named two global retailers who are poised to “dominate” their industry. Andrew Brough, who runs the Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, said the two conservatively managed companies are taking market share before a recession by quietly acquiring failing competitors cheaply. One such stock has already risen 30% this year while its benchmark has fallen 29%. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Ganesha Rao

Stock futures fall, bond yields rise on warmer-than-expected jobs data Stock futures fell as bond yields rose in response to 8:30 a.m. jobs data that came in stronger than economists expected. Here’s how each major futures index and notable bond yields moved in the 30 minutes leading up to and following the data release:

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs upgrades this global tech giant, saying stock could rise up to 90% Goldman Sachs sees an opportunity in electric vehicles that is on an “uptrend”. This trend will accelerate as electric vehicles become “increasingly technology-driven” and simpler to build, Goldman analysts said in a Dec. 1 report. That should benefit a global stock, said Goldman, which gives the stock up to 90% upside in its bullish case for the company. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Tan Weizhen

US payrolls jumped 263,000 in November Job growth was stronger than expected in November despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the labor market. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000 last month while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department on Friday. Payroll figures are expected to rise by another 200,000 jobs, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. The unemployment rate was expected to remain at 3.7%. Stock futures fell after the payrolls were released. Sarah Min

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/05/asia-markets-china-caixin-services-pmi-economy-stocks-oil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos