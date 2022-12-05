Saudi Stock Exchange Launches Market Making Framework





DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange announced on Sunday (December 4th) that it was launching a market-making framework for its equity and derivatives markets to ensure liquidity and increase the efficiency of price discovery. Entities must be members of the exchange, members of the derivatives exchange, or their customers to be market makers. Market makers must ensure the availability of liquidity for a listed security by providing continuous quotes throughout the opening session of the market, the Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, said. The Saudi Stock Exchange will monitor compliance with the market maker’s obligations and provide incentives to the market maker upon fulfillment of the obligations. Dubai, with which Riyadh has a growing economic rivalry, last November announced a 2 billion dirham market maker fund to boost trading on the stock exchange, with the aim of doubling its size to 3 trillion dirhams. State-led initial public offering (IPO) programs in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, unlike in the United States and Europe, where Global banks have cut staff as part of a drought-to-do deal. Gulf issuers have raised about US$16 billion (RM70.2 billion) from these listings this year, representing about half of total IPO proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa , according to data from Refinitiv. Luberef, the basic oil subsidiary of Saudi oil giant Aramcos, expects to raise up to 4.95 billion riyals (RM5.7 billion) from its IPO if its price falls in the high of a range announced on Sunday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in July that Saudi Arabia was aiming for its stock exchange to be among the three largest in the world, as part of a broad economic program to diversify the economy away from oil. In October, Tadawul was the ninth largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization of listed companies at US$2.86 trillion, just ahead of the London Stock Exchange, according to Statista. Reuters

