Stock futures are ahead of more economic data

US stocks sank on Monday as investors digested early releases in a week full of economic data and pondered what the recent data might mean for Federal Reserve policy.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) down 1.4%, or more than 480 points. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell 1.9%.

Top of the week’s economic calendar is the release of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Index. The index rose faster than expected in November, to a level of 56.5 from estimates of 53.5 and above October’s reading of 54.4, painting a picture of a weaker industry. service always solid.

In a separate report, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 46.2 in November, down from 47.8 in October. New business activity fell at the fastest rate since May 2020. New readings on the Producer Price Index (PPI) which measures the prices paid for goods and services before they hit consumers and consumer sentiment will be released at the end of the week.

The new data follows that of Friday hotter than expected jobs report, which sent stocks into a choppy session. Strong job gains and robust wage growth are the opposite of what the Federal Reserve would like to see in its fight against inflation. Friday’s numbers showed demand for workers remains out of balance with supply, signaling Fed policymakers to take rates above previously scheduled or higher longer in restrictive territory.

The account of US central bank officials, now in their meeting blackout period, suggested they would downgrade to a half-point increase at their meeting on December 13 and 14, after four consecutive increases of 75 basis points. Investors are now wondering how much longer the central bank will continue with its tightening campaign, where the fed funds rate will go and how long it will stay there.

It’s fascinating that right now the market is squarely focused on the very high probability that we will “only” cut a 50 basis point upside next week and extrapolate that level of complacency rather than focusing on the risks that the terminal rate could end up being closer to, say, 6% than 5%, Jim Reid and colleagues at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, another batch of third-quarter earnings numbers will be released, bringing the reporting season to a close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose back above 3.5%, while oil prices fell as new sanctions against Russian energy took effect, with WTI crude at $77.33 per barrel. On Sunday, OPEC+, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, stayed the course on production cuts. The October decision was confirmed at a meeting on December 4, ahead of the implementation of a $60 price cap on Russian-origin crude oil negotiated by the EU, the G7 and the Australia.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares fell almost 5% at the start of the trade after Bloomberg reported that the company plans to cut production at its Shanghai factory, the latest sign of weak demand in China.

Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield stepped down in January, just a week after co-CEO Bret Taylor announced his resignation. He will be replaced by Lidiane Jones, a longtime cloud manager at Salesforce. The news comes less than two years after Salesforce bought Slack for $28 billion. Salesforce Actions (RCMP) down 4% on the news.

After three years of uncertainty, Morgan Stanley analysts expect 2023 to be the “Goldilocks” year for airline stocks. Shares of United Airlines rose nearly 3% as Morgan Stanley moved to overweight.

Overseas, Asian stocks jumped on Monday after local Chinese authorities downgraded some of their strict COVID policies after public protests last week led to a major shift in Beijing’s commitment to its zero policy. COVID.

Elsewhere in the crypto world, Sam Bankman-Fried said he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee after he finished “learning and considering what happened” during the collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange he founded.

