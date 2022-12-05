Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall, Dollar Weakens on Renewed Recession Risks | Arena

Connect with us

Traders fade last week’s strong jobs report, as well as the easing of Covid restrictions in China, as recession fears continue to weigh on U.S. stocks.

U.S. stock futures fell on Monday as the dollar extended its declines against its global peers as investors abandoned bets on the easing of Covid restrictions in China and focused on the short term perspective recession in the world’s largest economy.

Multiple overnight reports noted a slight relaxation of various pandemic-era rules in China, with cities across the country scrapping requests for negative Covid tests to use public transport and reopening shopping malls, parks and cinemas. following public unrest in the world’s second-largest economy late last month.

The changes helped boost Chinese stocks in trading overnight, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.76% during the session and the regional benchmark MSCI ex-Japan gaining 1.7% heading into the last hours of trading.

However, data showing a fifth consecutive contraction in economic activity in Europe and underscoring the prospect of a recession in early 2023, softened the impact of China’s easing Covid policy and reduced the overnight gains for US equity futures, which also struggle against the prospect of a tightening Federal Reserve policy after a firmer-than-expected reading of November jobs gains last Friday.

The report, which showed U.S. employers added 263,000 new hires last month, also showed average hourly wages rose 0.6%, doubling Street’s consensus forecast and reigniting concerns that the tight labor market will continue to fuel inflation pressures in the first months of next year.

Wall Street is expected to focus on the market’s reaction to Friday’s stronger-than-expected November jobs report, as well as developments in China’s Covid crisis, in what should be a quiet week for investors. results and data publications.

Friday’s producer price inflation figures, along with Tuesday’s trade and export data, are the main economic data points under consideration as traders round up their forecasts for 2023 amid growing debate over the risks of recession in the world’s largest economy.

Other releases include factory orders and ISM services data on Monday, weekly unemployment benefit claims Thursday and what could be an important reading of consumer sentiment from the closely watched University of Michigan survey on Friday.

However, recession fears are dampening Treasury yields as investors look to a rapidly weakening housing market, afalcon The Fed and the contraction in business activity as we approach the last months of the year.

We may have seen, or are seeing, inflation peak but only when we see weakness in labor markets will headline inflation reach the 2% target common to most major central banks,” said Nigel Green, CEO of London-based deVere Group.

To achieve this, interest rates may need to remain at peak levels for some time, and recession in the UK and the eurozone is a certainty,” he added. “The United States is expected to experience the least pronounced slowdown, but could still experience a recession. “

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 3 basis points in the overnight session to 3.528% while 2-year Treasury yields drifted to 4.313% – fixing the gap between the pair at around 80 basis points, near the highest reversal level since the early 1980s.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, fell 0.10% to $104.440, matching levels last seen in early June.

As the start of the trading day approaches on Wall Street, futures contracts linked to the S&P500 point to a pullback of 22 points while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a decline of 150 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq is looking at a 55-point pullback.

Global oil prices rose on Monday after OPEC leaders, along with key allies including Russia, agreed to stick with their production cut program until at least the end of next year. .

The cartel, which wrapped up a virtual meeting on Sunday evening, made no changes to its October deal, which took 2 million barrels off the market every day amid concerns about global demand linked to risks of recession.

The moves followed a Friday night decision by G-7 leaders, with Australia, to agree a cap on the price of imported Russian crude at $60 a bar, but were partly offset by optimism related to the moderate improvement of the Covid situation in China, which could fuel demand in the world’s largest energy market.

Brent crude futures for February delivery, the global price benchmark, were last seen $2.28 higher in the session at $87.85 a barrel. WTI contracts for January, which are closely tied to U.S. gasoline prices, rose $2.13 to $82.11 a barrel.

