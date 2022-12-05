Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unique Buying Opportunities in a Decade for Growth Stock Investors

Warren Buffett once said, “All there is to investing is picking good stocks at the right time and sticking with them as long as they’re still good companies.” This advice is particularly relevant at this time. The Nasdaq Compound slipped into a bear market and many stocks fell sharply during the recession.

For instance, Microsoft (MSFT -1.89%) and netflix (NFLX -2.44%) saw their stock prices plunge 26% and 54%, respectively, marking their worst declines in a decade. It could also mean that investors have a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity. Here’s why the future looks bright for both companies.

Microsoft: best software publisher in the world

Microsoft ranks as the fourth most valuable brand on the planet, according to Brand Finance, and it was recognized as the best global software company by G2 based on its strong market presence and user satisfaction. Windows is the most popular operating system among personal computers and data center servers. Microsoft 365 is the most popular enterprise application suite of all types, and it includes a number of industry-leading software tools that address a wide range of use cases, such as office productivity, cybersecurity, communications and business analysis.

Microsoft Azure is the second largest cloud computing platform by market share. It accounted for 22% of cloud infrastructure spending last quarter, and its focus on developer tools, machine learning services, and hybrid cloud solutions should help the company maintain momentum in the years to come. come.

Microsoft is not immune to economic headwinds. High inflation has resulted in weak PC demand and shrinking advertising budgets, and management expects these trends to weigh on its Windows and ad tech businesses in the near term. But Microsoft still delivered strong financial results over the past year. Revenue increased 15% to $203 billion and free cash flow climbed 5% to $63 billion.

Going forward, Microsoft is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. According to Grand View Research, cloud computing spending will grow 16% per year to $1.6 trillion by 2030, while cybersecurity spending will grow 12% per year to $500 billion over the same period. .

Microsoft shares are currently trading at 27 times earnings, a discount to the five-year average of around 35. That’s why this growth stock is a buy.

Netflix: the most popular streaming service in the world

Over the past year, streaming giant Netflix has ranked among the 10 worst performing stocks in the world. Nasdaq-100 index. Several factors contributed to this disgrace. Most notably, the company lost subscribers in the first and second quarters, and revenue has slowed in every quarter since the start of 2021. But those issues can be attributed to economic turmoil.

High inflation has reduced consumer spending, putting pressure on Netflix’s ability to add new subscribers. This dynamic, combined with unfavorable exchange rates, has dampened financial growth. For example, Netflix saw 6% revenue growth in the third quarter, but revenue grew 13% on a currency-neutral basis. Fortunately, the tough economic environment is a temporary problem, and it doesn’t change the thesis of long-term investing.

Despite fierce competition, Netflix remains the most popular streaming service by nearly every metric. According to Apptopia, it was the most downloaded video streaming app in the world during the first half of the year. According to Parrot Analytics, Netflix held more than 40% of the global original content demand market in the third quarter. And it currently has eight of the top 10 original streaming programs in the US and six of the top 10 streaming movies in the US, according to Nielsen.

In other words, Netflix engages viewers more effectively than its competitors, which puts the company in an ideal position. Netflix recently launched a cheaper ad-supported streaming plan, a move that significantly expands its total addressable market. According to eMarketer, the subscription video market will grow 7% annually to $118 billion by 2027, but the online video advertising market will grow 14% annually to $362 billion by 2027. here 2027.

Management says the new ad-supported offering “will lead to a significant increase in revenue and profit.” And with the stock trading at 4.6 times sales – a bargain from the five-year average of 8.5 – it’s worth buying a few shares of this growth stock.