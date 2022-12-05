Jamaica Stock Exchange: and the Dutch Caribbean Stock Exchange sign a memorandum of understanding to expand the financial services sector in their jurisdiction





The Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on several market initiatives aimed at developing the financial services industry in their respective jurisdictions. The two exchanges will partner in areas such as digitization, market education, cross-listing and access to European markets. “We thank the Dutch Caribbean Stock Exchange for making this trip, as it further materializes our goal of strengthening ties in the Caribbean. We have Trinidad and Tobago; we have Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and now we have the Dutch Caribbean, and it’s exciting!” said Dr. Street Forrest. “The JSE looks to continue to forge this partnership with DCSX as we pursue our 2025 vision of expanding our frontiers for growth and sustainability. We strongly believe that by pursuing regional partnerships, we are better positioned to innovate, become more relevant to those outside of our immediate communities for foreign direct investment, among other programs, and seize global opportunities, which we otherwise would not have seized had we not forged a working relationship” , she added. The Minister of Industry, Investment and Trade, the Honorable Senator Aubyn Hill, attended the ringing ceremony and spoke about the government’s endorsement of the partnership between DCSX and JSE, as well as the government’s contribution to the expansion of the stock exchange over the years. Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon, who was also visiting Dr Street Forrest at the Stock Exchange, joined the ceremony and spoke about the partnership between JSE and the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and its interest in the country to strengthen its partnership with JSE, particularly with the junior market. In his remarks, Mr. de Graaff, Managing Director of DCSX, said, “We strongly believe that partnering with other exchanges better drives these markets forward. The Jamaica Stock Exchange has proven to be very effective in developing a liquid local market. true example for us in Curaçao. “The Jamaica Stock Exchange has proven to be effective in creating relevant awareness within the local investor community and it is this specific example that we would like to learn from you, to roll it out to the Dutch Caribbean Islands”, underlined Mr. de Graaff.

