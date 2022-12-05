The Music Acquisition Corporation announces the delisting of





NEW YORK, NY, 05 Dec. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Music Acquisition Corporation (the Company) (NYSE: TMAC, TMAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, has previously announced its intention to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with its certificate of Amended and Restated Incorporation, as amended (the Certificate of Incorporation), including the redemption of all of its outstanding Class A Common Shares (the Public Shares) which were included in the Units issued on its initial public offering to savings on December 2, 2022 (the redemption date) as the Company will not be able to complete a first business combination within the period required by its certificate of incorporation. The Company announced today that its trust account established in connection with the Company’s initial public offering has been liquidated and that 22,367,351 of the Company’s public shares have been tendered to the transfer agent of the Company, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, and were redeemed on December 1, 2022 at a price of approximately $10.05 per share. As of December 2, 2022, an additional 632,649 public shares have been delivered to the company’s transfer agent and have been redeemed on December 2, 2022 at the same redemption price. Trading in the company’s public shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) was suspended prior to the market opening on December 2, 2022 and the NYSE filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on December 2 2022 a Form 25 delisting the company’s securities from the NYSE. The Company then plans to file a Form 15 with the SEC to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The securities of the Company will not be listed or registered on any other national stock exchange or on any listing medium. About The Music Acquisition Company The Music Acquisition Corporation is a blank check corporation incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or several companies or entities. The Company has focused its efforts on identifying a potential target company directly or indirectly related to the music sector, with particular emphasis on companies where its significant strategic and operational expertise and long-standing position within the The music industry would be a value proposition for potential target companies, although it is permissible to pursue targets in any industry or geographic region. avant-garde Declarations The foregoing communication includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the early liquidation of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the foregoing communication, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to issue updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any changes in its expectations. in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the Company’s publicly filed documents, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business that may affect statements made in this communication. Investor Relations Investor Relations

The Music Acquisition Company

9000 W. Sunset Blvd #1500, Hollywood, CA 90069

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (747) 203-7219

