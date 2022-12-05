More upside down as inflation drops like a rock: Fundstrat





The character of the stock market is changing as inflation begins to drop “like a stone”, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

Lower inflation would provide the market with plenty of upside to maintain momentum throughout the year, Lee said.

Lower inflation would provide the market with plenty of upside to maintain momentum throughout the year, Lee said.

These are the types of stocks that see the short-term upside if inflation continues to fall, according to Lee.



Inflation is starting to drop “like a rock” and that’s great news for the stock market, according to by Fundstrat Tom Lee, who expects a year-end rally to propel the S&P 500 up to 4,500 and some stocks to surge. Lee’s confidence behind lower inflation stems from recent moves in the bond market, with the 10-year US Treasury yield falling 0.86% to 3.48% from 4.34%. “The bond market has been ‘sniffing’ collapsing inflationary pressures,” Lee said, adding that even the U.S. dollar fell 9% from its two-month high. “Taken at face value, consider the impact of these stocks: lower yields = higher p/e, lower US dollar = benefit to forward EPS as the +20% rise in [the] The US dollar subtracted about 8% from EPS growth in 2022,” Lee said. That puts the stock market at a key moment as the S&P 500 tests resistance at its 200-day moving average, and its character is trending more positively even though most investors remain bearish, according to Lee. Bearish investor sentiment was underscored by Monday’s note from Morgan Stanley recommending investors to dampen the recent rally and sell stocks. Meanwhile, the most recent results from the weekly AAII Investor Sentiment Survey showed that 40% of respondents are still bearish on stocks over the next six months, well above its 1-year average of 31%. “We believe the above illustrates the need for consensus to rethink the central narrative. The Fed and the bond market are no longer acting as if inflation is as sticky as many expected,” Lee said. Further evidence of lower inflation could be found in gasoline, with the entire spike in gasoline prices in 2022 having been erased in recent days. According to AAA National Average Prices, prices are back down to $3.40 after climbing to over $5 earlier this year. “Rising gasoline has a major impact on how US consumers perceive inflation. So falling gasoline will impact both actual and perceived inflation,” Lee said. Lee also pointed out that during the high inflation period of the 1970s, gasoline prices never fell the way they have so far this year. “Ultimately, in our view, the equity market has changed in character. Equities are proving much more resilient. And we believe the Fed has become much more predictable, away from the ‘highest hurry,'” said Lee… These are the types of stocks that stand to benefit the most from lower inflation and a year-end market rally, according to Lee. 1. “Heavily abbreviated names.” AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, ARK Innovation ETF, Coinbase, Carnival Corporation, Wynn Resorts and KraneShares China Internet ETF. 2. “High P/E stocks that are down 90% to 98% are ‘rented’ to be only down 60% from the highs.” Video Zoom, CrowdStrike and Shopify. 3. “Tech stocks, which have been hardest hit due to soaring rates.” The Nasdaq 100 ETF, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Alphabet and semiconductor stocks.

