VIDEO: New York Stock Exchange suffers a bit of a stumble after Gary Dell’Abate rings the opening bell

Gary DellAbate doesn’t have an impressive batting average when it comes to ceremony intros, but that didn’t stop the New York Stock Exchange from letting the Stern Shows executive producer ring the bell for the opening of markets on Friday. Gary said he was invited because of his involvement with Miracle Day, a philanthropic endeavor that has supported children in need for nearly four decades.

[It was] me and Charles Oakley of the Knicks, Gary told Howard. We had to take pictures, I’m like his pet,” he said of his size difference from Oakley’s. “I think he might pick me up and throw me out the window.



Gary with Knicks great Charles Oakley and Vice President and Managing Director of CIBC Capital Markets Eric Price

Many A-listers have rung the opening bell for the stock markets in recent years, from R&B superstar Usher to fellow Stern Show veterans Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. So you can imagine Howard and co-host Robin Quivers surprised when they selected Gary.

Do people want to see you ring the bell? I guess you’re a celebrity, Howard told his executive producer before playing a clip of the bell ringing and the announcer mispronouncing DellAbates’ name.

Listen, they have to [ring] 365 days a year, Gary replied. Sometimes I slip in.

Unfortunately for investors, the stock market stumbled the day Gary slipped, and it fell hundreds of points. Howard wondered if the takedown was somehow the fault of his executive producers.

What spooked the market? Was it the teeth? Howard joked. Maybe they said, Jesus, there’s going to be an ivory chase!

All I can say is that the company that got us there gives a lot of money to charity, and that’s pretty cool, Gary concluded.