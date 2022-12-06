GreenPower Motor will ring the Nasdaq stock market opening bell on Tuesday, December 6, 2022





NEW YORK, December 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. . (NASDAQ: generalist) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of zero-emission electric vehicles serving the freight and delivery, shuttle, transit and school bus markets, will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on tuesday 6 december from 9:15 a.m. ET. CEO of Green Power Fraser Atkinson will do the honors with business partners, stakeholders and customers. The company will ring the bell to celebrate 2022 milestones in the commercial electric vehicle space and for the progress and milestones of all-electric school bus manufacturing in West Virginia. GreenPower is committed to advancing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles by making them safe, affordable, sustainable and easy to deploy and to accelerating the use of electric school buses providing the safest and cleanest transportation vehicle for schoolchildren. GreenPower will bring the award-winning Nano BEAST, an all-electric Type A school bus to MarketSite. The Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery for a Type A school bus on the market today and a peak range of up to 150 miles. To see a live broadcast of the Nasdaq opening bell from 9:15 a.m. ET at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony GreenPower’s presence will also be promoted on Nasdaq social media: Follow GreenPower’s social networks on: About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full line of all-electric, high- and low-floor medium and heavy-duty utility vehicles, including city buses, school buses, shuttles, vans, cab and chassis. GreenPower uses clean sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery-powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet various operator specifications while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. Green Power was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in the south California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For more information go to www.greenpowermotor.com Media and investor contacts: Allie PotterSkyya PR

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-motor-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-on-tuesday-december-6-2022-301695167.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

