Business
Stocks struggle against fears of Fed tightening
Last updated at 4:05 PM EST
Stock indices ended today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%, 1.79% and 1.73% respectively. The Energy sector lagged the sessions, falling 3%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the leader in sessions, with a loss of 0.59%. This can be attributed to fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.
Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 3.59%, an increase of 10 basis points. On the other hand, the two-year Treasury yield is higher than yesterday’s close, hovering around 4.4%. This brings the gap between them to -81 basis points.
Earlier today, the US Census Bureau released its monthly US Factory Orders report, which measures the month-over-month change in new orders placed with manufacturers. In October, new orders rose 1%, much better than the expected 0.7%.
It should be noted that this indicator is based on data from October, which makes it a lagging indicator. Indeed, the Institute for Supply Management released its November manufacturing new orders index last week, which showed a decline. As a result, next month’s US Census Bureau Factory Orders report could also be negative.
Stocks plunge towards the finish line
Last updated at 3:30 PM EST
Stock indices are still in the red to open the week in Monday trading. As of 3:30 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are down 1.5%, 1.9% and 2.1%, respectively.
Indices struggle, Nasdaq down 2%
Last updated at 2:30 PM EST
Stocks are in the red heading into the final 90 minutes of today’s trading session. As of 2:30 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are down 1.6%, 2% and 2%, respectively.
Additionally, WTI Crude Oil is lower today as it hovers around the high range of $76 per barrel. The general downward trend in the raw material has led to lower prices at the pump compared to last week.
Indeed, the national average for regular gasoline was $3.403 a gallon, down from last week’s reading of $3.546. This is significantly lower than the all-time high of $5.016 per gallon on June 14.
The highest prices are found in Hawaii, where prices are significantly higher than the national average, at $5.177 per gallon. On the other hand, Texas is the state with the lowest gas prices at $2.783 per gallon.
It will be interesting to see if this downward trend continues as the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates to fight inflation while oil producers cut production to keep the price down.
Indices compound losses after slow start
Last Updated 12:00 PM EST
Stock indices fall deeper into the red midway through today’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are down 1.2%, 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.
On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, which measures the overall economic condition of the non-manufacturing sector.
A number above 50 represents expansion, while anything below 50 signals contraction. The report came in at 56.5, better than the expected 53.3 and higher than last month’s reading of 54.4.
It should be noted that this indicator has been in an overall downward trend since the peak in December 2021, when it reached a high of 69.1. If this trend continues, it may not be long before the non-manufacturing sector enters into contraction.
Additionally, the ISM non-manufacturing payrolls report came in at 51.5, slightly higher than last month’s reading of 49.1. This indicates that employment saw a slight increase after a slight contraction.
Stocks fall more than expected Interest rate hike possible
Last updated at 10:30 a.m. EST
U.S. stock indexes fell Monday morning as investors anticipate a relatively quiet week of thinking about the possibility of a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike prompted by higher wages.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.7%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 1.05%, as of 10:30 a.m. EST Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.1%.
Last week, the major averages ended the second week in a row in the green, with the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Composite ending at 1.1%, 0.2% and 2.1% respectively.
A series of speeches by several Federal Reserve leaders culminated with Fed Chairman Jerome Powells’ speech last week, hinting at a slower pace of interest rate hikes. The central bank is expected to raise short-term borrowing rates by at least 50 basis points at its next meeting on December 13-14, after four consecutive assessments of 75 basis points.
However, fears of a Fed-induced recession still linger. Interest rates are expected to continue to rise through 2023 and into 2024, as Fed Chief John Williams recently indicated.
Experts worry about the labor market, which still refuses to give in to the pressure of the tightening campaign. On Friday, the November jobs report revealed non-farm payrolls added to the private sector rose to 263,000 from the widely estimated number of 200,000, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7% . In addition, wages increased by 0.6% in November.
This takes any chance of a break or pivot off the table in the near future, as it would mean the risk of wage inflation and possible stagflation as production in the rest of the sectors slows.
Meanwhile, oil prices are rising again as Western-imposed sanctions on Russian crude take effect.
