Why Intercontinental Exchange stock jumped 13.3% in November





What happened The share price of Intercontinental exchange (ICE -1.98%) took off in November, gaining 13.3% for the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is down about 21% year-to-date to Dec. 5, trading at around $107 per share. Overall, the main indices rose in November, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 5.7% and the S&P500 gains 5.4%. So what Intercontinental Exchange is a company that owns stock exchanges around the world, including the New York Stock Exchange. The company had a few catalysts pushing it higher in November. It surged earlier this month when it released its third-quarter results as it beat both revenue and profit forecasts for the quarter. The company posted revenue of $1.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.31, up from 1.26 $ a year ago this quarter. Intercontinental Exchange also increased its operating margin by 164 basis points year-over-year to 50%. Exchange business, which accounts for the bulk of revenue, grew 4% year-on-year, but Intercontinental Exchange also got a nice boost from its fixed-income services arm and data, which saw its revenue increase 12% from the third quarter of 2021. These segments offset losses in the mortgage technology sector. Additionally, the October Inflation Report came out last month and showed that inflation had cooled, with the year-on-year increase declining from the previous month. Then, last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed would slow the pace of interest rate hikes, potentially as early as December, with inflation falling. This was good news for the broader market, especially for ICE, as the stock jumped more than 4% on Nov. 30 news. Economic news that boosts stock markets and creates more trading volume is good news for Intercontinental Exchange, as the owner of the exchanges. Now what The big news on the horizon for Intercontinental Exchange is its plan to acquire Black Knight, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to mortgage lenders and managers. The business complements ICE’s growing mortgage technology business. The agreement is expected to help streamline and automate the mortgage loan process for borrowers and lenders, reducing the costs of obtaining a mortgage. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded to a buy in November by Bank of Americaanalyst Craig Siegenthaler, who sees improved long-term earnings quality from the deal with Black Knight. He raised the price target to $132 per share. So far, it’s a good company and a dominant player in its industry. It can go where the short-term markets go, but it’s a solid long-term option.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

