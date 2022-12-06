S&P/TSX composite index ends down 1.2%, US stock markets also end down

Falling energy prices and renewed fears surrounding the path of future rate hikes helped send Canada’s main stock index down nearly 1.2% on Monday, while US markets fell further.

Markets on both sides of the border were under pressure as data out of the United States, including service sector activity which was higher than expected, pointed to continued economic strength.

“The narrative of ‘Good economic news is bad news for equities’ is on full display,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Read more: S&P/TSX Compound Closes After Busy Trading Day, US Markets Mixed Read more S&P/TSX Compound Closes After Busy Trading Day, US Markets Mixed

Data from the Institute for Supply Management on the services sector showed surprise growth for November, adding to the picture of a still-warm economy created by Friday’s U.S. jobs numbers, a- he declared.

The story continues under the ad

“Resilient activity means there will be more inflationary impulse in the services sector, and it will really fuel the narrative of higher interest rates for longer.”

He said the latest data did not raise expectations on rate hikes, but more on duration, creating more risk sentiment as Treasury yields also rose on the data.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 243.40 points at 20,242.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 482.78 points to 33,947.10. The S&P 500 index fell 72.86 points to 3,998.84, while the Nasdaq composite fell 221.56 points to 11,239.94.

trendy now A passenger who fell from a cruise ship hovered for 20 hours to survive

Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days trendy now The Royal Canadian Mint launches a new $2 coin in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

What is an inverted yield curve? Here’s why it could mean a ‘bad recession’ for Canada

Canada’s main index came under pressure from both the growth-oriented information technology side of the US data, as well as energy and metals stocks as commodities tumbled.

The energy index fell 2.9%, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. down 3.7% and Crescent Point Energy Corp. down 4%.

This came as the January crude oil contract was down US$3.05 at US$76.93 a barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 70 cents at 5, US$58 per mmBTU.

Oil rose early in the day in part on hopes that China’s eased pandemic restrictions could boost demand, but was overshadowed by a decision over the weekend by OPEC- more than not adjusting production, Kourkafas said.

The story continues under the ad

“The fact that OPEC-Plus didn’t choose to make any changes is what’s really driving prices down today.”

A risk mentality also pressured the S&P/TSX Base Metals Index which fell 2.1% as the February gold contract was down US$28.30 at 1 US$781.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 6 cents at US$3.80 a pound. .

The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.90 US cents against 74.25 US cents on Friday.

The central banks of Canada and the United States are both set to announce their latest rate decision, with the Bank of Canada on December 7 and the US Federal Reserve on December 14.

Kourkafas said there has been a fairly significant pullback from the mid-October lows, although the investment backdrop is no less complicated, so a pullback is not surprising. He said, however, that the worst results are narrowing as there are signs of progress on inflation, but there is still some way to go.

“It will not be an overnight process. It’s going to be gradual and investors need patience.