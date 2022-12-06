Sell ​​the bear market rally as cracks in jobs





It’s time for investors to dampen the stock market rally and take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson.

Wilson thinks the S&P 500’s 17% rally from its mid-October low is simply a bear market rally.

He said cracks were starting to form in both the labor market and consumer strength.



US stocks have had a strong run over the past six weeks, with the S&P 500 climbing 17% from its mid-October low. But now is the time for investors to dampen the bear market rally and take profits, according to top Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson, as the S&P 500 hits a wall of resistance and cracks begin to learn both in the labor market and with the consumer. In a Monday note, Wilson said: “While the [S&P 500] has edged above its 200-day moving average and as the magnitude continues to expand, the downtrend from the start of the year remains in place. That makes the risk-reward of playing for more upside quite low at this point, and we’re selling again.” There are two broad levels of technical resistance referenced by Wilson in his note: the sloping 200-day moving average at 4,044 on the S&P 500, and a well-defined declining trendline that started at the early high. 2022 and currently sits around 4040. The S&P 500 fell nearly 1% on Monday to 4034, below both resistance levels.

Wilson advises investors to stay defensively positioned in healthcare, utilities and consumer staples stocks “because rates are expected to fall further next year as growth and inflation continue to slow,” according to Note. “Growth stocks are unlikely to benefit from lower rates from here, given the risk to earnings, especially for tech and consumer-focused companies, which weigh heavily in stock indices. growth,” Wilson said. From a fundamental point of view, Wilson pointed out the cracks that begin appear both on the labor market and among consumers. “Challenger job cuts and ADP data suggest the rate of change is getting worse. ‘ADP were negative overall, except for leisure and hospitality,’ Wilson said. And if the economy turns out to be avoiding an economic recession because employers are reluctant to lay off employees due to recent labor shortages, it will hurt profit margins even more and lead to lower earnings per S&P 500 stock next year. “It could make the earnings slump worse,” Wilson said. Meanwhile, in an exclusive consumer survey, Morgan Stanley found that middle- and lower-income consumers “generally hold a more pessimistic view of the economy, with about half expecting the “U.S. economy deteriorates a little or a lot over the next six months,” according to the note. “Ultimately, the bear market rally we called six weeks ago is running out of steam. While there may be some last vestiges of strength through year-end, the risk- reward of trying to play for it has deteriorated significantly given our confidence in our well below consensus EPS guidance for next year,” Wilson concluded.

