Stock market today: Stocks rise as markets test the Fed’s soft landing





Updated 10:17 a.m. EST U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, while the dollar held up against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to stage the “soft landing” needed to tame inflationary pressures in order to prevent the economy from falling into recession. As equities experience a five-day losing streak, rendering most of the gains since the weaker-than-expected inflation reading in early November, markets appear to be bracing for a scenario in which the rate-tightening cycle of the Fed – as well as runoff from its $8.6 trillion balance sheet – is tipping the economy into recession as labor markets crack, housing replenishes and corporate profits turn negative. Amid these concerns, Treasury yields continue to show a severe reversal in yields between the yields of the 2-year and 10-year benchmark notes – a classic recession signal – even though the latter rallied sharply yesterday. , and again overnight, to bring yields on paper to 3.441%. CME Group’s FedWatch continues to suggest a strong likelihood of a 50 basis point rate hike next week in Washington, which would take the fed funds rate to a range between 4.25% and 4.5% , but bets on a 75 basis point rise were last marked at 25.3%, down from around 20% this time last week. A defensive tone from the overnight session, which included data confirming an economic contraction in Japan and more concerns about the impact of ‘Covid zero’ policies in China, drove the US dollar index higher. down 0.05% to 105.124 against a basket of its global peers. The market’s key volatility indicator, the VIX index, also rose this week and rose 2.8% during the overnight session to 22.8 points, a level that suggests traders expect at daily price swings of around 57 points for the S&P 500 over the next month. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 34 points at the opening of trade, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 265 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq gained 160 points In terms of individual actions, GameStop (EMG) – Get a free report slid lower after the video game retailer posted its seventh straight quarterly loss amid falling demand and elevated cost pressures. You’re here (TSLA) – Get a free report has risen amid reports that bankers are preparing to ask Elon Musk to pledge more of his shares in the clean-energy carmaker against loans tied to his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Costco Wholesaler, (COST) – Get a free report Meanwhile, slightly lower ahead of the bulk discount retailer’s first-quarter earnings after markets closed, as investors likely focused on plans to raise its lucrative membership fees and improve its core profit margins. European stocks also fell, extending the recent fall in the Stoxx 600 to a fourth consecutive session, falling 022% at midday in Frankfurt, while oil prices rebounded from their nine-month lows to carry WTI crude futures for January delivery at $734.39 per barrel.

