“The NYSE is the world’s largest stock exchange, providing icons and entrepreneurs the opportunity to raise capital and change the world. Our listed companies are a powerful community committed to good governance and societal impact. cutting-edge trading, combined with guidance from experienced traders creates superior market quality for NYSE market participants,” says the

official site. “The NYSE is where companies raise capital that they use to shape the future. As we have grown, our community has expanded to include leaders in every industry, and we we strive to help build connections, facilitate conversations and advance the interests of our listed companies and a wide range of investors, which means we continually seek to evolve the way we operate, amplify messages from our community and bring new solutions to market. “The NYSE community of listed companies is a collection of icons and disruptors who are committed to the highest standards as they strive to have an outsized impact for their investors, employees and society in his outfit.”

"The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE, nicknamed "The Big Board") is an American stock exchange located in the financial district of Lower Manhattan in New York City. Corporate governance standards that require the boards of listed companies to have a majority of independent (non-employee) directors were introduced in 2003; audit, compensation and nominating committees must be composed entirely of independent directors."



New York stock markete (NYSE, nicknamed “The Big Board”) is an American stock exchange located in the financial district of Lower Manhattan in New York City. It is by far the largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization of its listed companies, at US$30.1 trillion as of February 2018. The average daily trading value was around US$169 billion. in 2013. The trading floor of the NYSE is in the New York Stock Exchange Building. on 11 Wall Street and 18 Broad Street and is a National Historic Landmark. An additional dealing room, at 30 Broad Street, was closed in February 2007. “NYSE is owned and listed by Intercontinental Exchange, a US holding company (NYSE: ICE). Previously, it was part of NYSE Euronext (NYX), which was formed by NYSE’s 2007 merger with Euronext. New York Stock Exchange (sometimes called “The Big Board”) allows buyers and sellers to trade stocks of companies listed for public trading. The NYSE is open for trading Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, at with the exception of public holidays declared in advance by the Stock Exchange. “The NYSE trades in a continuous auction format, where traders can execute stock trades on behalf of investors. They will congregate around the appropriate position where a specialist broker, who is employed by a NYSE member firm (c ‘that is, they are not an employee of the New York Stock Exchange), acts as an auctioneer in an open-outcry market environment to bring buyers and sellers together and to manage the auction itself. (Wikipedia)

Investopedia reports. “Before 1995, stock exchange officials rang the bells. But the NYSE began inviting company executives to ring the opening and closing bells regularly, which later became a daily occurrence. publicly traded companies, which sometimes coordinate their appearances with marketing events, such as the launch of a new product or innovation, or a merger or acquisition. “Sometimes other public figures, such as athletes and celebrities, ring the bell. Notable figures include singer/actress Liza Minnelli, Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and rapper Snoop Dogg. In July 2013 , United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon rang the closing bell to mark the NYSE’s joining the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

“Perfect place to visit if you are a fan of the stock market. There are souvenir shops nearby and therefore many New York attractions nearby.” “What I find intriguing is the neighborhood as well as the building, yes the building is impressive, probably the most impressive stock exchange, but to think of the power this neighborhood holds, it’s amazing! The area outside is pedestrian only so plenty of area to relax, sit by the curb with a coffee and soak it all in. The statue of the little girl facing the stock exchange is also undiscovered. In recent history, the NYSE is an outdoor visit only, but it’s worth it if you’re in lower Manhattan.” “The New York Stock Exchange is one of the most iconic places and buildings on planet Earth. The events that take place in this building make the world go round.”

“I still think it’s worth visiting from the outside and taking a picture. After all, how can you visit Wall Street without seeing the New York Stock Exchange.” “The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building is imposing. Billions of dollars change hands here every day…” “If you’re anywhere near Wall Street, it’s worth taking a detour to visit the New York Stock Exchange. The epicenter of capitalism…awesome building!”