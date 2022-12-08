Business
GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under GameStop signage in New York City, August 8, 2022.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Check out the companies making headlines Thursday at noon.
GameStop shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company was “trying to accomplish something unprecedented in retail … seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy,” during a call Wednesday.
investment related news
Dexcom The maker of blood glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management saw its shares rise 4.6% after announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration had cleared its G7 device for people with all types of diabetes. two years or more. Dexcom expects the devices to launch in the US early next year.
Cano Health shares of the primary care provider for the elderly lost 19.8% after Bloomberg reported Daniel Loeb’s Third Point sold its remaining stake due to liquidity concerns. The hedge fund held a 3.5% position in October.
Ciena Shares of Ciena jumped 19.8% after the networking equipment maker reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company also said it expects “outsized” revenue growth in fiscal 2023.
DigitalOcean Holdings Shares rose 6.1% after Needham launched the stock as a buy and said it expects its consumption-based model and initiatives to “land bigger and bigger customers.” better exploit market opportunities”. He also said the cloud infrastructure company’s managed service offerings can help its medium-term revenue growth.
Express The clothing retailer rebounded more than 38% after announcing a strategic partnership with brand management firm WHP Global. CEO Tim Baxter said the partnership will “lead to greater scale and increased profitability” and strengthen its balance sheet
HPV Tommy Hilfiger’s parent company added 2.7% after UBS named the company a top pick. UBS said it was one of the most likely to beat earnings expectations next year on a list of around 40 stocks, while saying it was confident in its transformation plan. company.
C3.ai Shares gained more than 7% afterC3.aiexceeded the estimates in its last earnings report. The enterprise artificial intelligence software company reported a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $62.4 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $60.9 million.
Lincoln National Shares fell 10.1% following a comment that Lincoln National would suspend buybacks in 2023 during a presentation at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference, according to FactSet’s StreetAccount.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Carmen Reinicke, Yun Li, Alex Harring and Michelle Fox contributed reporting
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/08/stocks-making-the-biggest-moves-midday-gamestop-dexcom-cano-health-and-more.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more
- North Carolina substation attack raises security concerns for US power grid
- Actor’s Theater of Charlotte Auctions Equipment
- Activision sues California agency for record of sexual prejudice lawsuit
- Alexander Zverev makes a winning comeback
- KGF Kannada veteran actor Krishna G Rao has passed away
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have a very glamorous fashion duel
- BIOCORP’s Mallya Device Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
- ‘I didn’t buy any watch from Imran Khan’, alleged buyer Shafiq’s statement is outWAALI News
- Trump legal team locates two more classified documents, source says
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- US imposes sanctions on Turkish businessman close to Erdogan