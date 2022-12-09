The African Development Bank and the Association of African Securities Exchanges launch the AELP electronic platform linking seven African capital markets with a market capitalization of $1.5 trillion. | African development bank





The African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) has launched an electronic platform (The AELP Trading Link), enabling seamless cross-border trading of securities between seven African exchanges representing 2,000 companies with a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 trillion. dollars. The AELP Link trading platform incorporates stock market integration, an order routing system, and market and order book data sharing. The AELP is a joint initiative of the African Development Bank and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA). Through a grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund (KOAFEC), the Bank is financing the phased roll-out of the project by ASEA. The launch took place on December 7, 2022 on the sidelines of the ASEA 2022 Annual General Meeting and Annual Conference, which are being held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from December 7-9, 2022. Leaders from African stock exchanges, the African Development Bank, institutional investors, stockbrokers and the investment community attended the launch. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, Chairman of ASEA, said, “With AELP, we are entering a new era in African capital markets where all our members will gradually transact across borders from one African stock exchange to another. This project represents a tremendous opportunity for investors and issuers across the continent. The first phase of the AELP will connect seven stock exchanges in 14 African countries: Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and the West African Economic and Monetary Union, which includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. The AELP Trading Link went live on November 18 after a beta testing period. The system is deployed in partnership with DirectFN Ltd. AELP also offers training programs targeting financial market practitioners on cross-border investment practices and investment rules in participating markets. Capacity building programs have benefited financial market regulators, securities brokers, depositories, central bankers and other stakeholders. A website dedicated to the AELP is online at www.africanexchangeslink.com. The African Development Bank and ASEA have also jointly supported the establishment of the African Stockbrokers and Securities Dealers Association as a pioneering pan-African platform for collaboration among stockbrokers on integrating capital markets and innovation of financial products. The African Development Banks Director for Capital Markets Development, Mr. Ahmed Attout, said, “It is a pleasure for us to partner with ASEA in this process resulting in the operationalization of the platform. negotiation of the African Trade Linkage project. The AELP is a transformational project that aligns with the High 5 priorities of the African Development Bank, in particular Industrialize Africa and Integrate Africa. It also goes hand in hand with the objective of African continental free trade agreements to establish a liberalized market to facilitate the movement of capital, facilitate investment and deepen the economic integration of the continent. Read more here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afdb.org/en/news-and-events/press-releases/african-development-bank-african-securities-exchange-association-launch-aelp-e-platform-linking-seven-african-capital-markets-15-trillion-market-capitalization-57245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos