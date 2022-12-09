The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell slightly; US markets advance on a calm trading day

Canada’s main stock index fell slightly and U.S. markets edged higher on what was an overall quiet trading day on Thursday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 4.03 points at 19,969.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 183.56 points to 33,781.48. The S&P 500 index rose 29.59 points to 3,963.51, while the Nasdaq composite rose 123.45 points to 11,082.

“It’s been a flat week,” said Ashish Utarid, assistant vice president for investment strategy at IG Wealth Management, adding that he thinks the lull sets the tone for what should be a rest of the quiet year for investors.

“We’ve had a lot of data coming out over the last few weeks, and after US Thanksgiving, you tend to have lower activity for the rest of the year,” Utarid said.

“So I don’t expect there to be a ton of volatility to end the year.”

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announced that it would raise its key interest rate to 4.25%, its highest rate since January 2008. But this decision did not have a significant impact on the markets, even whether previous rate hikes have spooked investors. that central bankers could go too far and tip the economy into recession.

The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate seven times in a row since March in a bid to lower inflation and slow the economy, but Utarid said markets already appeared to have absorbed the latest rate hike. .

“All the bad news has already been baked into the economy,” Utarid said, adding that IG Wealth Management’s 2023 outlook predicts a more positive year for equity and fixed income markets, based on the assumption that interest rates have peaked and inflation will gradually begin to decline.

“We hope to see some optimism in 2023,” he said.

“Yes, it could be difficult at first, and the risk of recession is still there, but the stock markets are very bullish for the next 12 to 18 months,” he said.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.63 cents US against 73.31 cents US on Wednesday.

Crude prices jumped briefly Thursday morning after TC Energy Corp. closed its Keystone Pipeline, which stretches 4,324 kilometers and helps move Canadian and American crude oil to markets in North America, due to an oil leak in Kansas.

However, TC Energy did not report the amount of oil spilled or the expected duration of the pipeline network shutdown, and crude markets stabilized fairly quickly.

The January crude contract was down 55 cents at US$71.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 24 cents at US$5.96 per mmBTU.

The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index closed down 0.64%.

On Thursday, Canada’s financial regulator also announced it was increasing the amount of capital big banks must have on hand due to high levels of household debt and other systemic vulnerabilities.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said the domestic stability cushion would increase by half a percentage point to 3% starting February 1, 2023.

“I think it’s a really interesting story, but financial markets haven’t moved negatively with this news,” Utarid said, adding that the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index was relatively unchanged on Thursday, closing at just 0.21%.

“I think they probably expected it.”

The February gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,801.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2 cents at US$3.88 per pound.