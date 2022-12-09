From Farms to Mushrooms to Foods: Cultivating the Next Generation of Alternative Proteins

A solution to world hunger could start with boba and caviar.

Using an innovative process, UC Davis engineers grow small balls of edible mushroom myco-foods that can be made into products like boba and lab-grown caviar with a wide range of textures, of colors and flavors. These myco-foods, derived from the nutrients of agricultural by-products like coffee grounds and almond shells, provide an important new source of protein to feed the world.

UC Davis engineers are developing a new class of mushroom-based foods that can be grown on agricultural waste.

Agricultural by-products often contain many of the same nutrients as primary products, so reusing them reduces waste while adding more value to existing materials.

Typically, these byproducts go to compost or a digester, but I think it gives us one more option, said Lin Cao, a doctoral student in biological and agricultural engineering. Mushrooms can use all kinds of by-products, which is great because we can produce food sustainably and also reduce the cost of growing mushrooms.

Eating mushrooms is nothing new, as mushrooms are a staple around the world, but the team still believe it has untapped potential. Mycofoods are high in protein and can be grown anywhere using a fraction of the space required for traditional farming. Project leader and Professor Ruihong Zhang, from the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, thinks they will eventually be important for developing countries that need food production to catch up with population growth.

Were very energy and water efficient, and were not influenced by climate to install fermenters, so they could be installed to produce anywhere in the world, she said. declared.

A Swiss knife

The lab had first worked with the filamentous fungus Aspergillus awamori for wastewater treatment before realizing its potential as food.

The same way as A. awamori removes toxins from the sewage by eating it, it absorbs the remaining nutrients from the by-products and takes on their color, flavor and nutritional value as they grow. So far, the team has grown myco-foods from the by-products of coffee, pomegranates, carrots, tomatoes, beetroots, cheese, almonds and walnuts.

These mushrooms eat anything sugar, organic acid, organic matter, so they have many applications, Zhang said. [We thought that] if we could actually create food and not just use it for environmental applications, that would be even more valuable.

The first step is to create an extract. The by-products, which are donated by industry partner labs, are put into beakers with water and shaken vigorously to dissolve all the nutrients and sugars. Cody Yothers, a PhD student in chemistry, likens the process to making tea.

The extract is then combined with A. awamori spores in a hot and constantly stirred bioreactor. Within a few days, the spores grow and begin to form perfectly round balls of mycelium. Another strain of koji mushroom, Aspergillus oryzaewas also used.

Depending on the purpose, the balls can be eaten as is or coated in gelatin, agar or alginate and cultured a second time to achieve a range of textures and mouthfeel. They can also be freeze-dried for a soft, spongy texture, sweetened, or made into scaffolding for cultured meat products.

Over the past two years, the team has refined its process by comparing the texture of its myco-foods with commercially available boba made from tapioca starch and with real caviar. Human sensory testers and data from a texture analyzer agreed that they were incredibly close.

Our patented technology is producing these balls to have the texture, flavor and nutritional composition that consumers crave, Zhang said.

beyond boba

Although the team’s initial goal was to make healthy and stable boba, they have since expanded.

We don’t just want to replace boba, we want to develop a line of new food products, Zhang said. I see it put in a drink or beverages for bubble tea product types but I could also see it as a terrific topping for cakes so it has different applications for [different] types of food.

Since 2021, the team has been working with a Davis-based startup Optimized feeds to bring myco-foods to shelves around the world, starting with cultured caviar. Using the form, function and structure of fungi, they can affordably and sustainably grow sturgeon stem cells and create a sustainable version of the world’s most expensive food. CEO Zane Starkewolfe aims to gain FDA approval by the end of 2023 and be at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution.

This is really just the beginning, he says. This innovation allows us to grow and nurture all types of cultured meat products and make delicious, nutritious and scalable foods while having a significant impact on the environment.

The research is funded by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California Almond Board.