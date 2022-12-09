Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, December 9
Traders on the NYSE floor
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks head for a losing week
Thursday was the brightest point for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow Jones jumped more than 180 points and the S&P 500 snapped a five-day negative skid. Still, stocks are on track to end the week on an overall losing note as investors navigate their way through mixed economic signals, a mixed holiday quarter earnings outlook and expectations for what’s to come. the Federal Reserve will do next. Fed policymakers will meet next week, when they are expected to raise their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a closely watched measure of inflation, is also expected to fall next week. Read live market updates here.
2. Microsoft-Activision deal under fire
The Biden administration’s antitrust crusade continues. The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s proposed deal to acquire video game maker ‘Call of Duty’ ActivisionBlizzard for about $69 billion, saying it would harm competition and “likely cause significant harm to consumers.” Microsoft, which produces the XBox One game console, said it tried to make concessions to appease the FTC, but it didn’t work. “While we believe in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court,” Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said. .
3. Electric vehicle battery factory workers vote to unionize
The Ultium Cells LLC plant – a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution – began production of battery cells in Warren, Ohio in August 2022.
The last
The United Auto Workers have won a big victory for organized labor as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and away from the gasoline-powered internal combustion engine. The union said Friday morning that workers at a battery plant in Ohio voted overwhelmingly to be represented by the UAW. The plant is part of a joint venture between General Motors and the LG Energy solution. GM CEO Mary Barra said earlier this week that she would like to quickly reach an agreement with the union if the vote is successful. The Ultium plant in northeast Ohio is the first of at least four US facilities planned for the joint venture.
4. Lawmakers are tearing up the NFL, commanders
A general view of fans in front of the Washington Commanders logo during the first half of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Scott Taetsch | Getty Images
The National Football League would probably prefer everyone to focus more on the race for the playoff spots in the final weeks of the regular season, but now it’s about the fallout from a congressional investigation. The House Oversight Committee on Thursday released the findings of an investigation into how the league and Washington commanders conducted a separate investigation into the team’s allegedly toxic work culture. Lawmakers said they found the league and commanders, including owner Dan Snyder, misled the public about what a third-party investigator found and also obstructed congressional work on the matter. Commanders dismissed the report as “biased,” while the NFL said it would review the findings. Snyder, himself the subject of allegations, is pursuing a possible sale of the beleaguered team.
5. Griner returns to the United States
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner exits a plane after landing at JBSA-Kelly Field Annex on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio, after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a drug trafficker notorious weapons.
Suzanne Cordeiro | AFP | Getty Images
Basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, about 10 months after she was first arrested in Russia for having cannabis oil in her luggage. She had faced a nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony before US and Russian authorities negotiated a prisoner exchange. In exchange for Griner, Russia received the notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka “the dealer of death”. Griner is now in Texas, where she will receive medical attention and counseling. Read Live War Updates here.
Read more: Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party to become an independent
CNBC’s Carmen Reinicke, Jordan Novet, Lauren Feiner, Michael Wayland, Rebecca Picciotto and Natasha Turak contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
