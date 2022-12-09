US stock market 2023: what return to expect and where to invest next year

Bloomberg: Some of the world’s biggest investors expect equities to post low double-digit gains next year, which would bring relief after global equities suffered their worst loss since 2008.

Amid recent optimism that inflation has peaked and the Federal Reserve may soon begin to change its tune, 71% of respondents to a Bloomberg News survey expect stocks to rise, versus 19% expecting cuts. For those seeing gains, the average response was a 10% return.

The informal survey of 134 fund managers incorporates the views of leading investors, including BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Amundi SA. It outlines the big themes and hurdles they expect to face in 2023 after inflation, the war in Ukraine and hawkish central banks that have beaten equity returns this year.

However, the stock market could go off the rails again due to stubbornly high inflation or a deep recession. These are the main concerns for the coming year, cited by 48% and 45% of participants respectively. Stocks could also hit new lows in early 2023, with many seeing skewed gains in the second half.

Although we could face a recession and lower earnings, we have already discounted some of it in 2022, said Pia Haak, chief investment officer at Swedbank Robur, Sweden’s largest fund manager. We will have better visibility in 2023 and this will hopefully help the markets.

Even after a recent rally, the MSCI All-Country World Index is on track for its worst year since the global financial crisis of 2008. The S&P 500 will likely end 2022 with a similarly poor performance.

The energy crisis in Europe and signs of slowing economic growth have restrained stock prices even as China begins to ease some of its tough Covid restrictions. Moreover, there are growing fears that the slowdown already underway in many economies could end up eating away at profits.

The Bloomberg survey was conducted by reporters who contacted fund managers and strategists at major investment firms between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7. Last year, a similar survey predicted that aggressive central bank policy tightening would be the biggest threat to equities in 2022.

Technology is coming back

Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Nomura Asset Management, expects 2023 to be the exact opposite of this year. This is partly due to valuations, which have fallen to leave the MSCI ACWI trading close to its long-term average 12-month price-earnings ratio.

When it comes to specific sectors, respondents generally favored companies that can defend their earnings in the event of an economic downturn. Dividend payers and insurance, healthcare and low-volatility stocks were among their picks, while some preferred banks and emerging markets like India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

After being hammered this year by rising interest rates, U.S. tech stocks could also come back into favor, according to the survey. More than half of respondents said they would selectively buy the sector.

With valuations still relatively cheap despite the recent rally and bond yields set to fall next year, tech giants like Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. stand to benefit , the fund managers said.

Some are optimistic about China, especially as it moves away from Covid zero. A slump earlier this year put valuations well below their 20-year average, making them more attractive relative to their US or European peers.

Evgenia Molotova, chief investment officer at Pictet Asset Management, said she would be a selective buyer of Chinese equities at current levels, preferring industrials, insurance and healthcare in China.

In the Bloomberg survey, the 10% gain forecast for equities in 2023 would be less than previous market rallies, such as in 2009 and 2019.

For fund managers, better inflation and growth news could be catalysts for better performance. Nearly 70% of respondents said they were the top potential positives. They also cited a full reopening of China and a ceasefire in Ukraine as positive triggers.

The focus on inflation and growth as the deciding factors is consistent with the findings of the latest survey of fund managers from Bank of America Corp. It showed recession expectations were at their highest since April 2020, while a stagflation scenario of low growth and high inflation was widely the consensus.

Such concerns seem justified. According to Bloomberg Economics, the global economy is heading for its weakest performance in years, excluding financial crisis and Covid periods. The IMF said last month that the situation was rapidly deteriorating.

The outlook from now on will be influenced by the likelihood, depth and longevity of the recession, said Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer for equities, multi-asset and sustainability at M&G. There are still pockets of opportunity where companies with strong fundamentals that can weather the storm are sold in times of market panic.

As the end of the year approaches, market direction hinges on two key events coming next week, US inflation data on Tuesday and the Fed’s policy decision a day later. Good news has emerged here: price increases have started to slow after hitting a four-decade high and the central bank has signaled that it may slow the pace of rate hikes.

Despite these signs, investors remain cautious and the S&P 500 is on course for a two-week winning streak ahead of the Fed meeting.

A sustained recovery in risk assets is not likely until inflation is more firmly on the downside of the target, said Shoqat Bunglawala, head of multi-asset solutions for EMEA and Asia. -Pacific at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He maintains a relatively defensive asset allocation in balanced portfolios.

Ben Powell, chief investment strategist for APAC at the BlackRock Investment Institute, takes a similar tone, saying stocks are yet to fully reflect the impact of tighter monetary policy.

We had the thunder of political hardening in 2022 and now the thunder will follow i.e. the damage, he said. There may have been signs of a slowdown in exports and housing, but that will become clearer next year and the market needs to price that a little more effectively.