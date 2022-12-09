U.S. power and utility M&A value drops 29% to $37.9 billion so far this year amid macro pressures: PwC





Diving brief: M&A activity in the U.S. power and utilities sector fell in the 12 months ending Nov. 15, despite rising following the passage of the Cut Inflation Act , said PricewaterhouseCoopers. in a report Thursday.

Deals during the period fell to 38 deals worth $37.9 billion from 56 deals worth $53.3 billion for all of 2021, likely in due to macroeconomic pressures, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. Renewable energy deals accounted for 71% of deal value in the past 12 months, compared to 32% for all of 2021, the accounting firm said.

The tailwinds of decarbonization, now supercharged by the Cut Inflation Act, are expected to drive deal activity as investors streamline portfolios and deploy capital into opportunities that best support their goals and objectives. investment avenues, said Jeremy Fago, director of PwC and head of US power and utilities transactions. A declaration. Overview of the dive: Renewable energy deals surged after President Joe Biden signed the Cut Inflation Act, which includes clean energy tax credit extensions and extensions, in mid-August, according to The report. In the three months since the bill was signed, there have been 15 clean energy deals worth $20 billion, compared to 10 deals worth $5 billion in the past seven previous months and a half. We expect energy transition policies, including the IRA, to fuel significant capital investment and commercial activity in the sector in the coming years, PwC analysts said in the report. PwC analysts also expect portfolio rationalization in the utilities and power sector to continue. We have seen divestments become a key part of power and utility management strategy, they said. These divestments appear to be designed to ensure portfolios are aligned with core strategy and future growth objectives. American Electric Power, for example, is preparing to sell its non-utility renewable energy portfolio and plans to sell its competitive retail operations. Duke Energy also sells its unregulated renewable energy company. In addition, recent activities related to climate change, social justice, equality and diversity indicate that the focus on investments in the areas of environment, social and governance is there to stay, analysts said. An abundance of players, particularly driven by ESG initiatives, is increasing competition for power sector assets, they said. And, the rules of the game are shifting from competition for individual asset classes (e.g. renewables, utilities) to broader competition from industry deals, as ESG-focused investments and initiatives are bringing new players to the scene, analysts said. Strategic players drove deal value, accounting for 64% of total deal value so far this year, up from 36% in 2021, according to the report. Typically a strategic buyer buys an asset in the same sector to create synergies or for other strategic reasons. The main transactions announced during the 12-month period were the purchase of South Jersey Industries by JP Morgan for $7.8 billion; RWE Renewables Americas $6.8 billion purchase of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses; BP’s purchase of Archaea Energy for $4.8 billion; Hydro-Québec Internationals Purchase of Great River Hydro for $2 billion; and the $1.6 billion purchase of TotalEnergies for a 50% stake in Clearway Energy Group, according to PwC.

