Former New York Stock Exchange CEO’s Wealth Management Firm Opens First Office in Florida | Business Observer

A financial adviser reckons what he sees as a different approach to wealth management, run by a team of industry veterans with deep resumes, will be enough to compete on Naples’ busy Fifth Avenue South .

The firm, Transcend Capital Advisors, opened an office at 821 Fifth Ave. S., end of November. This is the first Florida location for the Madison, New Jersey-based company, which operates a third office in Michigan.

Arguably the biggest name on the team is Duncan Niederauer, former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to this role, Niederauer spent more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs. Immediately before leaving, Niederauer ran Goldman’s electronic trading business and co-managed its equity and strategic investment activities.

The idea behind the creation of the company came largely from Niederauer, who several years ago asked his then broker, Eric Schwartz, to help him invest in a product not offered by UBS. , who was Schwartz’s employer at the time. When Schwartz said he couldn’t, Niederauer suggested they go into business together, to help prevent that kind of outcome for their own future clients.



Eric Schwartz (courtesy photo)

“When we opened the doors in 2019, we thought the wealth management space was certainly well covered. But when I finally had time to focus on my own family’s portfolio, I realized that the product set offered to us was incomplete,” Niederauer said in an interview with the Business Observer.

In his mind, a lack of robust competition may have resulted in a lack of innovation. “I think it’s an industry where the status quo is pretty comfortable for everyone,” he says. As a result, Niederauer suggests that most wealth management clients likely own a “60/40 portfolio,” referring to a common asset allocation comprising a mix of stocks and bonds. While this approach to investing “probably never fired anyone,” Neiderauer says his company believes the returns available in the market are higher than what a typical 60/40 mix can provide, with a similar risk profile.

Schwartz agrees. “There’s a lot more out there that we can find to help our clients achieve their goals,” he says. As an example, Schwartz described a portfolio of debt issued by dozens of large late-stage private companies offering a 10% yield – the kind of investment opportunity that big space companies only offer. just not.

As a further vote of confidence in his company’s approach, Niederauer points to the fact that his family was Transcend’s first customer, which means he has his own money in many of the opportunities the company presents to customers.

So far the pitch has worked. Since its inception in 2019, the company has grown its assets under management to around $2.4 billion, according to a press release announcing the recent physical expansion in Naples.

Schwartz will lead the Naples office, bringing 25 years of financial advisory experience, some of which as a senior vice president at UBS Private Wealth Management. It was there that he met Niederauer.

It’s a market that Schwartz already knows very well: “I’ve had a house there for 10 years,” he explains, and his children are enrolled in nearby schools. “As a company, we wanted to be in Florida, and I can’t think of a better place to put the Transcend flag. I’m really enjoying it here).”

Beyond seeing Naples as a nice place to live, Schwartz points to strategic advantages on both the supply and demand side of the market. On request, Naples is of course one of the most popular destinations for wealthy retirees. On the offer, Schwartz again emphasizes Transcend’s ability to offer unique investment opportunities. “Service providers in this market can’t offer what we offer,” he says.

For Transcend’s success to continue, Niederauer says the company’s leaders will need to show they can scale their operations successfully, in part by retaining talent. To this effect, this year’s holiday party will be special, as an event for all company employees will become a meeting of owners. “Each of our employees now owns a part of our business,” says Niederauer.



