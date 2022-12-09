Twilio Announces Voluntary Long-Term Delisting





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that powers real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that it has requested to voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the Long-Term Exchange (LTSE). Accordingly, it is expected that effective the close of markets on December 29, 2022, the Class A common stock of Twilios will no longer be dual-listed on the LTSE, but will continue to trade and be listed on the Exchange. from New York. (NYSE) under the symbol TWLO. As part of Twilios’ commitment to non-GAAP operational profitability beginning in 2023, the company assessed discretionary spending and determined that the costs associated with maintaining a dual listing were no longer warranted. About Twilio Inc. Today’s large enterprises rely on Twilios Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers anywhere in the world. Twilio enables businesses to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every stage of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more use cases. using engagement in a flexible and programmatic way. In 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), visit www.twilio.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as may, may, will, should, expects, plans, anticipates, might, intends, target, projects, contemplates, believes, estimates, predicts, plans, potential or continue or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions which relate to our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the delisting of Twilios’ Class A common stock from the LTSE and the timing thereof. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties and factors, including those described in greater detail in Twilio’s latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report. on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, and any changes to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements represent the beliefs and assumptions of Twilios management only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unforeseen events. Source: Twilio Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005116/en/Twilio-Announces-Voluntary-Delisting-From-Long-Term-Stock-Exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos