Dow Plunges as Inflation Data Boosts Warmongering Fed Involvement By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow fell on Friday as data showing inflation continued to climb fueled the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of its meeting next week. The fell 0.91% or 305 points, the slid 0.70% and the fell 0.74%. The Labor Department said Friday its final demand rose 0.4% last month, above economists’ forecasts. In the 12 months to November, the increased by 7.4%. The upside inflation surprise has stoked investors’ nervousness that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy will remain hawkish for longer, days before the Fed’s Dec. 13-14 meeting. Heading into the Fed meeting next week, recession fears dominated the spotlight this week following a deeper reversal in the , a traditional recession alarm, which will likely weigh on stocks. It will still take some time for high inflation to resolve, StockCharts’ David Keller told Investing.com’s Yasin Ebrahim in an interview on Friday. That, combined with the inverted yield curve and the high likelihood of recession being the problem next year, I expect further inflationary pressures and further declines in risk assets from here, Keller added. Tech stocks ended flat as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) lost momentum. Chip stocks ended lower despite a nearly 3% gain from Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:) after the chipmaker presented a strong earnings outlook after better-than-expected results. Netflix (NASDAQ:) climbed more than 3%, adding to its recent gains after Wells Fargo upgraded overweight stock from equal weight. Cowen also said Netflix was his “top pick” for 2023. DocuSign (NASDAQ:) reported better-than-expected performance, driven by stronger-than-expected billing growth, pushing its shares up more than 12%. This trimester [was] A step in the right direction [for Docusign]said Wedbush, but added that there is still a lot of ground to be made to achieve its long-term goals and regain the confidence of the street with a more difficult operating environment on the horizon. Energy, however, was the main drag on the market, falling more than 2% as oil prices stabilized lower to wrap up their worst week since March. Oil prices have fallen 10% this week, led by an increase in Russian oil supply ahead of the EU embargo and doubts about the effectiveness of the price cap, Commerzbank said in a statement. note, citing Bloomberg’s estimate that Russian oil production hit an eight-month high. in November. Schlumberger NV (NYSE:) and Halliburton (NYSE:) fell 5%, while Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) slipped 4%.

