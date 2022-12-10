Stock market today: Warmer than expected inflation data keeps equities on course





Stocks ended the week on a negative note after a disappointing reading on inflation. The Labor Department said earlier that the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures what suppliers charge businesses and other customers for goods and services, rose 7.4% from a year-on-year in November and 0.3% month-on-month. Ahead of next week’s Fed meeting, investors were hoping for a bigger sign of easing inflation, and that was reflected in today’s price action. Diving deeper into today’s PPI update, the yearly increase was lower than the 8.1% annual jump seen in October, while the monthly rise was in line with the previous report. Both November readings were higher than economists expected, however. Most of the gains came from higher food prices, which rose 3.3% from October. On another side, energy price were down 3.3% from the previous month. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. Also in the spotlight today was the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment report, which edged up slightly to 59.1 in December’s preliminary reading from 56.8 in November. Additionally, consumer inflation expectations for the next 12 months declined slightly to 4.6% from 4.9% last month. The bullish reading of consumer sentiment helped stocks end their lows, but major equity indices still ended the day lower. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9% to 33,476, the S&P 500 Index was 0.7% lower at 3,934, and the Nasdaq Compound was down 0.7% at 11,004. Low Volatility ETFs to Consider Next week is a big one. November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due out Tuesday morning, while the Federal Reserve’s next policy announcement will be released Wednesday afternoon. “Clearly inflationary pressures are easing, from input costs to supply chain pressures and, in some cases, demand and wages,” says Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. . “However, this is not yet reflected in official inflation statistics, including this morning’s PPI. This could keep some pressure on the Fed to keep policy rates higher and therefore , will put pressure on stock prices in the short term.” Although Peron says his team remains “cautious on risky assets until the inflation picture” is resolved, they “see light at the end of the tunnel in the months ahead.” Investors concerned about the possibility of additional volatility in the equity market in the short term have options. Quality dividend stocks and high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are just two of the ways investors can protect themselves against further market turbulence. Low Volatility ETFs are another good option. The 10 funds featured here should help investors reduce volatility in their portfolios, and they do so using a number of different strategies. Check them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/stock-market-today-120922-hotter-than-expected-inflation-data-keeps-lid-on-stocks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos