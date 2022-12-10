Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Content of the article TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,947.07, down 22.12 points.) Content of the article Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.11%, to $74.65 on 11.6 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Down five cents, or 10.87%, to 41 cents on 11 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 0.59%, to $40.38 on 9.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.15%, to $53.39 on 6.2 million shares. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down three cents, or 0.31%, to $9.78 on 5.7 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 1.22%, to $8.91 on 5.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Crescent Point Energy Corp. announced that it has signed an agreement with Paramount Resources Ltd. to acquire additional assets from Kaybob Duvernay for $375 million. The Calgary Oil and Gas Company says those assets include 130 net drilling locations on nearly 65,000 net acres of Crown land. They produce more than 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and include a gas plant, pipelines, hydraulic infrastructure and seismic data. Crescent Point says they are located adjacent to one of its land bases and will generate high-yield drilling inventory and development opportunities. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Up 39 cents, or 0.92%, to $42.93. The shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. supported a $4.24 billion takeover bid by Rio Tinto Group. The Montreal-based mining company says 60.5% of minority shareholders voted in favor of the deal and that overall the deal got 87% support. The arrangement required the approval of just over 66% of the votes cast by shareholders, including Rio Tinto, and the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders, excluding Rio Tinto and its affiliates. As part of the agreement, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited would acquire approximately 49% of the shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own for $43 per share. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article CIBC (TSX:CM). Up 32 cents, or 0.55%, to $58.52. CIBC announces that it is introducing a discount for shareholders who subscribe to a dividend reinvestment plan. The announcement comes a day after the federal banking regulator increased the capital reserves that banks must hold by half a percentage point. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it had increased the domestic stability cushion due to fears of heightened systemic risk, including high levels of household debt. Reinvestment plan rebates are a way to increase available capital by selling shares rather than paying cash dividends. RBC announced its own discount for reinvestments in late November, saying at the time it expected the move to boost its capital by about $2 billion, while TD and BMO said also set up discount plans. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 9, 2022.

