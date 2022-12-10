Epic Launches Login Hub: Open to All Developers





An easy way for developers to let the world know they’re plugging into Epic software Epic announces Connection Hub, a place where vendors can share their ability to interact with Epic software. The new site, which will open on January 9, 2023, will allow any vendor with a connection to Epic to list their app and self-declare whether they passed the data exchange. Site visitors, including Epic customers, may view information provided by the vendor, such as application descriptions and website links. Connection Hub will be open to all suppliers, with the aim of facilitating online directory listing. Sellers who wish to be listed can register by providing their information and completing an optional questionnaire. Alongside Connection Hub, Epic will also launch Vendor Services, providing access to Epics newsletters, in-depth tutorials, extensive testing sandboxes, and technical support. The App Market will undergo renovations and relaunch later in 2023. Vendors currently on the App Market will automatically transition to Vendor Services. No connections will be affected, and vendors receiving services, APIs, and testing tools in App Market will continue to do so through Vendor Services. For vendors currently listed with a live connection on the App Market, Epic will provide them with an easy way to transfer their existing information to Connection Hub. Connection Hub represents another step in Epics’ continued support of open standards. In 2014, Epic launched its first wave of standards-based APIs through open.epic. Today, Epic maintains a portfolio of 450 FHIR APIs across 55 assets, including the latest R4 release, one of the largest FHIR API portfolios provided by a major EHR developer. Epic has a long history of exchanging data with apps, says Sumit Rana, Epics SVP of R&D. And Connection Hub is accelerating vendors’ ability to show Epic customers that their apps can exchange data with Epic.

