Stock markets in Mexico and Chile close lower, in line with Wall Street

A round-up of Friday stock market results across the Americas

Colombias Colcap is the leader in Latin America:

Latin American stock markets closed weakly on Friday. Colombias Colcap (COLCAP) gained 0.53% on financial sector stocks, with Banco Davivienda SA (PFDAVVND) up 3.83%.

There are 15 trading days left for the Colombian Stock Market (BVC) to erase the losses of the MSCI Colcap index. Trading volumes decrease at the end of the year, and in the cumulative balance, the image shows that the market capitalization index drops by more than 12.8%. If the trend does not change, the Colombian market will accumulate its third year of devaluation.

Ibovespa from Brazil (IBOV) pared some of the week’s losses and rose 0.25%, led by stocks of mining and steel companies.

On Friday, President-elect Lula da Silva tested the markets and ratified Fernando Haddad as his finance minister. One of his main tasks will be to negotiate proposals that have generated friction with Congress, including an overhaul of the tax system and new spending laws that should meet growing social demands without undermining budget credibility.

Markets in Argentina and Peru remained closed due to the holidays.

A bad day for Mexicos BMV:

Meanwhile, the S&P/BMV CPI (MEXBOL) closed the day down 1.20%, following poor performance in financials and industrials stocks. Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro (OMAB) and Grupo Televisa SA (TLEVICPO) fell 3.64% and 2.93%, respectively.

Mexican cement giant Cemex has received a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, bringing it closer to recovering the investment grade it lost more than a decade ago. Cemex (CEMEXCPO)) the overall rating was raised from BB to BB+, from second to first speculative rating, in response to the company’s efforts to reduce debt and provide greater financial flexibility, S&P said in a statement.

Chiles himself (IPSA) was down just 0.20% at Friday’s close.

On Wall Street:

Stock traders took risk off the table at the end of a week that saw recession fears resurface and a print of higher-than-expected inflation with the Federal Reserve’s decision just around the corner. .

A late-day drop in stocks shattered the calm that prevailed for most of the trading session, with the S&P 500 closing near Friday’s lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst weekly decline since September. 10-year Treasury yields climbed, approaching 3.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.90%, the S&P 500 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite (CCMPDL) 0.70%.

Looking ahead to the Fed meeting, all eyes will be on Tuesday’s consumer inflation data, which should show that prices, although far too high, have continued to decelerate. Swaps signaled that policymakers would hike rates 50 basis points on Wednesday after four consecutive 75 basis point hikes. Officials including Chairman Jerome Powell have signaled a slowdown, while stressing that borrowing costs will need to remain tight for some time to beat inflation.

Conclusion: The Fed has already accepted the fact that it is likely to risk a recession, to anchor inflation in the longer term, said Don Rissmiller of Strategas. The work is not done. Rate hikes can likely slow to 50 basis points, but we still see policy tightening (and continued tightening) in 2023.

Financial conditions have eased considerably since October’s consumer price reading, so the Fed will likely use the December meeting to backtrack, according to Cornerstone Wealth’s Cliff Hodge. The easiest way to do this would be the summary of economic projections, especially the so-called dot chart, he noted.

We think the markets are too bullish on rates after the first quarter, and we expect Powell to take a more hawkish tone and the dots point to higher rates for a longer period than what is currently assessed by futures markets, says Hodge. A warmongering resignation, so to speak.

The Fed is expected to keep rates at their peak through 2023, dashing hopes markets priced in for second-half rate cuts, economists polled by Bloomberg.

The Federal Open Market Committees’ median projection is for the benchmark to peak at 4.9% in 2023, reflecting a target range of 4.75% to 5%, down from 4.6% in September. That would offer a hawkish surprise to investors who are currently betting that rates will be cut by half a percentage point in the second half of next year, although they too see rates peaking around 4.9%. The current range is between 3.75% and 4%.

While many investors are eagerly awaiting the Fed’s latest rate hike, history shows they should be wary of it as long as inflation remains high, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

A analysis by Michael Hartnett showed that stocks outperformed after the Fed stopped raising rates during periods of disinflation over the past 30 years. However, during the high inflation era of the 1970s and 1980s, stocks had fallen after the last rise, they wrote. In the current cycle, they expect the Fed to raise rates for the last time in March 2023.

After analyzing 15 economic downturns dating back to 1929, Bloomberg Intelligence strategists have discovered a strong link between the length of recessions and how long it took for the S&P 500 to recover to its previous peak.

In any case, it took the gauge about 386 days to bottom out and 573 days to recover to peak levels. But if the troughing process took longer than average, then the road to recover a previous peak took 1,997 days, six times the duration of ascents that followed a faster than average troughing process.

Stocks could be on course for their worst returns since the global financial crisis, but the market has suffered the most daily routs in nearly five decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of Wednesday’s close. These sales are calculated by a so-called win rate which measures the number of wins versus losses as a percentage of the total number of trading days.

This ratio stands at 43%, the lowest S&P 500 since 1974. An annual hit rate below 50% has only been seen 10 times in the past 48 years, and the recovery has been painfully slow in in most cases.

Still, some of the world’s biggest investors are forecasting stocks to post low double-digit gains next year. Seventy-one percent of respondents to a Bloomberg News survey expect stocks to rise, compared to 19% who expect declines. For those seeing gains, the average response was a 10% return.

In currency markets, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, the euro fell 0.2% to $1.0530, the pound rose 0.2% to $1.2255 and the Japanese yen was little changed at 136.71 to the dollar.

The key events of the day:

Crude oil closed its worst week since April 2022 on Friday, despite Friday’s gains driven by the reactivation of some pipelines that eased fears of a supply shortage. TC Energy Corp. plans to restart a section of the Keystone pipeline that has been closed since Saturday after a 14,000-barrel oil spill.

The benchmark WTI fell 0.62% to $71.02 a barrel, while the benchmark Brent rose 0.88% to $76.82. The brief rebound in WTI is explained by the possible reduction in production that Russia would face the price cap of the European Union.

Crude Oil fails to find a bid as Keystone looks to come back online shortly. For now, every headline is seen through a bearish lens and buyers are not motivated to get involved until they see demand signals improving, explained Rebecca Babin, senior trader in energy at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Crude is heading for its first straight quarterly decline since mid-2019 on poor economic outlook as central banks tighten monetary policy, Bloomberg said.

For the table debate:

An economist who accurately predicted the winners of the 2014 and 2018 World Cups has said England will reach the Qatar 2022 final on December 18 but lose to Argentina.

Joachim Klement, economist and investment analyst at Liberum Capital, maintains his prediction made in September, before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022though he sweated a lot watching Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the group stage of the tournament in Qatar.

In order to predict the winners, it uses a method based on four elements: climate, population size, GDP per capita and culture. The best performing countries are the hottest countries, which can play football all year round, have a large population, a high GDP per capita and a population that is passionate about football.

In his model, the three countries that are outliers are India, China and the Netherlands.

India got into cricket, God knows why, and China, for some strange reason, took a liking to it, Klement told Bloomberg TV. The Netherlands have enjoyed great success in football, given their relatively small population, he added.

Sebastien Osorio Idrragacontent producer at Bloomberg Lnea, and Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg News, contributed to this report.