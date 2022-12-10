Connect with us

Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears

Global equities posted a mixed performance on Friday, with warmer-than-expected U.S. wholesale prices rekindling fears that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive inflationary policies.

Investors have been poring over economic data as they try to anticipate whether the U.S. central bank will switch to a softer approach to interest rate hikes at a regular meeting next week.

While inflation showed signs of slowing, government data released on Friday showed producer prices remained high, sending major US indices into the red.

Meanwhile, markets welcomed China’s easing of its zero Covid restrictions, which have hammered the world’s second-largest economy.

Consumer inflation in China also slowed in November, falling below 2% and giving authorities room to unveil further stimulus.

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, building on big gains for the week while mainland markets were also up.

European markets also ended the day higher.

Stocks on Wall Street ended lower, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%.

This came after the producer price index – a gauge of inflation – rose 0.3% in November, more than analysts expected.

“Wall Street had a somewhat mixed day of economic data,” said Edward Moya of trading platform OANDA.

“A hot PPI report was then countered by a report from the University of Michigan that showed inflation expectations were declining rapidly,” he added in a note.

For now, markets are keeping a close eye on consumer price data due next week, which could in turn impact the path of the Fed’s monetary policy.

The Fed has raised rates by 0.75 percentage points in each of its past four meetings, but is widely expected to slow the pace after the central bankers’ meeting next week.

However, investors are concerned that a strong job market and other data will convince the Fed to tighten monetary policy for longer than expected.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England also have rate decisions to make next week after raising rates sharply this year.

“The warmer-than-expected PPI print has challenged the ‘peak inflation’ narrative, though traders know it’s too late for the Fed to change its mind on a 50-point hike. base) next week,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com and City Index.

Elsewhere, oil prices jumped more than one percent when Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production after Western countries imposed a $60 cap on the price of Russian crude.

“Today’s modest rebound, however, does not change the fact that oil prices are now well below the levels they were at the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the analyst noted. Michael Hewson market at CMC Markets.

Key figures around 21:30 GMT

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.9% to 33,476.46 (closing)

New York – S&P 500: 0.7% down to 3,934.38 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: 0.7% drop to 11,004.61 (closing)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5% to 3,942.62 (closing)

London – FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1% to 7,476.63 (closing)

Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.7% to 14,370.72 (closing)

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.5% to 6,677.64 (closing)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 1.2% higher at 27,901.01 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 2.3% to 19,900.87 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.3% to 3,206.95 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN to $1.0534 from $1.0560 on Thursday

Dollar/yen: FALL to 136.57 yen against 136.61 yen

Pound/dollar: UP to $1.2262 from $1.2239

Euro/pound: DOWN to 85.90 pence against 86.24 pence

North Sea Brent: DOWN 0.1% to $76.10 a barrel

West Texas Intermediate: 0.6% drop to $71.02 a barrel

