



WASHINGTON The Environmental Protection Agency today proposed new rules that will accelerate the transition from super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) to more climate-friendly alternatives in refrigeration, air conditioners, heat pumps, insulation and aerosols . This welcome move by the EPA will accelerate the transition from powerful climate-warming HFCs to next-generation alternatives in dozens of products consumers and businesses buy, from spray cans to air conditioners and heat pumps, Alex said. Hillbrand, a senior advocate for the Climate & Clean Energy and International Programs of the NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). It’s a win-win: global warming emissions will drop dramatically and consumers will get better, more economical products. The EPA action builds on petitions filed last year by the NRDC and others calling for specific bans on products using HFCs. The petitions called on the agency to use the authority granted by Congress in the U.S. Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, signed into law in December 2020, to move devices and other key products away from HFCs. Pound for pound, HFCs warm the climate hundreds to thousands of times more than carbon dioxide. The EPA proposal covers a wide range of products and processes for which more climate-friendly alternatives are available. Under the new rule, products will be redesigned by 2025 or 2026 to use HFC-free alternatives or less harmful HFCs. These rules to move products away from HFCs will complement the phase-down of global HFC supply under the AIM Act. Today’s decision goes beyond what the law’s phase-down schedule requires, avoiding additional HFC emissions equivalent to 134 to 903 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and allowing consumers and industry to save an additional $5-8 billion through 2050. Additional background: The AIM Act requires the EPA to phase down HFC production and import 85% over the next 15 years and ban HFC uses that have alternatives ready. It also calls on the EPA to issue regulations on the management and handling of HFCs designed to limit their emissions and promote their recovery and reuse. In April 2021, the NRDC and other AIM Act allies filed petitions calling for the transition of major end uses of HFCs in a timely manner. The EPA granted those petitions in October 2021. Today’s proposed rule is the next step toward final rules to keep dozens of products away from HFCs. The petitions covered a wide range of end uses, including cooling equipment such as commercial and residential refrigeration, car and building air conditioning, heat pumps, and other HFC uses such as aerosols and insulating foams. Besides the NRDC, NGO petitioners included the Environmental Investigation Agency and the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development. Additional petitions have been filed by a coalition of states led by California, as well as industry trade groups such as the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute and the Appliance Manufacturers Association. household appliances (AHAM). ### NRDC(Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international non-profit environmental organization with over 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world’s natural resources, public health and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.organ and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

