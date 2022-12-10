Stock market outlook for 2023 turns uncharacteristically bearish amid recession fears





Wall Street turned abnormally bearish on the stock market as their forecast for 2023 arrived.

Ongoing fears of an impending economic recession have paralyzed Wall Street strategists.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Wall Street expects a flat year for stocks in 2023. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

A 10% annual return for the S&P 500 has been a tried and tested target that Wall Street strategists have often turned to when rolling out their stock market outlook for the year ahead. But this year, that’s not the case, as more and more stock market forecasts for 2023 show an unusually bleak outlook for the S&P 500. The negative outlook appears to be driven primarily by fears of an impending recession, as the Federal Reserve’s outsized interest rate hikes combined with high inflation are expected to finally eat away at consumers’ purchasing power. And Wall Street is not alone in these fears. A recent Conference Board survey found that 98% of CEOs expect a recession in 2023. But for much of Wall Street, being bearish on stocks heading into next year is undoubtedly rare, even in the face of a potential recession, according to Bloomberg data. The data shows that 2023 is the first year in more than two decades in which Wall Street strategists are expecting a flat year for stocks. Even heading into 2009, when the global financial system was on the brink of collapse, Wall Street strategists were expecting a 10% annual return for stocks. Of course, a common belief on Wall Street is that sentiment follows price. And with the S&P 500 on track to end the year down more than 15%, it’s no wonder Wall Street is bearish on stocks going forward, as the market’s steady ups and downs this year have conditioned investors to be more skeptical of potential rallies. . A top-down analysis of forecasts from 17 Wall Street strategists shows that the S&P 500’s average price target for the end of 2023 is just 4,009, representing less than 1% upside potential against current levels. Forecasts show a relatively balanced risk/reward profile for equity investors. The lowest estimate so far comes from BNP Paribas, which has set a price target of 3,400. A drop to this level represents 14% downside potential and would eliminate the mid-October lows. of the S&P 500 at 3,491. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank’s highest year-end 2023 price target is 4,500, which represents a potential upside of 14% from current levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-2023-turns-unusually-bearish-recession-fears-economy-2022-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos