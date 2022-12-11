BlackRock, Goldman, Amundi and Wall St strategists see double-digit equity market recovery in 2023





Second half wins Those expecting global equities to rise see an average gain of 10% for 2023. This matches the average historical return of the MSCI All-Country World Index, but seems modest given previous bounces such as 2009 or 2019 where stocks gained more. more than 30% and 20% respectively. Investors remain cautious for the start of the year and expect equity gains to be skewed in the second half of 2023. When it comes to specific sectors, respondents generally favored companies able to defend earnings in the event of an economic downturn. Dividend payers and insurance, health care and low-volatility stocks were among their picks. The biggest threat The biggest threats to a potential recovery are somewhat related, with stubbornly high inflation or a deep recession topping investors’ list, cited by 48% and 45% of respondents, respectively. Clues on the way forward could emerge as early as next week as a frenzy of major risks awaits investors, including U.S. consumer price data for November, as well as rate decisions and comments from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Technological rebound After being hammered this year by rising interest rates, U.S. tech stocks could also come back into favor, according to the survey. More than half of respondents said they would buy the sector. Those supportive of note valuations are relatively cheap despite the recent rally and bond yields are expected to fall next year. Still, the sentiment is moving away from an all-encompassing buying growth approach, as many participants suggest being very selective when returning to the segment, only putting money on companies that have established patterns. business and resilient finances, even in times of economic downturn. Opportunity in China Some 60% of investors are bullish on China, especially as it moves away from Covid zero. A slump earlier this year put valuations well below their 20-year average, making them more attractive relative to their US or European peers. The political and regulatory risks are too great for those advising to stay away from the region. And as with big tech, bulls suggest being very selective when it comes to picking stocks. Better inflation news For fund managers, better inflation and growth news could be catalysts for stronger performance. Nearly 70% of respondents said they were the top potential positives. They also cited a full reopening of China and a ceasefire in Ukraine as positive triggers. The focus on inflation and growth as key drivers is consistent with the findings of the latest Bank of Americas fund manager survey. It showed recession expectations were at their highest since April 2020, while a stagflation scenario of low growth and high inflation was widely the consensus. Contrarian view The fund managers’ constructive view is at odds with what Wall Street is predicting. In separate Bloomberg surveys of strategists, gains of less than 2% for Europe and a meager 1% for the US stock market are forecast. Aggressive monetary policy by central banks, leading to a weakening of global growth momentum in the first half of 2023, is one of the main arguments cited by strategists to anticipate an essentially flat stock market next year. However, they expect the impact on equities to be partly offset by lower real bond yields. Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/wealth/investing/five-reasons-big-investors-think-stocks-will-rise-and-one-they-won-t-20221211-p5c5br The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos