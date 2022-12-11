3 ETFs that can boost your retirement savings

Most investors looking for mega-gains prefer individual stocks to exchange-traded funds. By definition, funds dilute upside potential by being a basket of stocks rather than a single story-based perspective.

However, sticking to individual stocks in search of big gains is not a necessary risk. Many ETFs also offer plenty of growth opportunities. Here’s a closer look at three such prospects capable of producing surprisingly strong gains for a retirement nest egg.

1. Vanguard Growth ETF

It remains to be seen whether we return to an era where value stocks outperform growth. With the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG -0.68%)however, this dynamic may not entirely matter.

Don’t let the name mislead you. Although the Vanguard Growth ETF holds growth companies, it is more narrowly focused than its name suggests. Nearly half of its 250 holdings come from the technology sector: Alphabet, You’re here, Amazon, Microsoftand Apple are the top five holdings of the fund. Another quarter of the fund’s picks are consumer discretionary stocks. While these areas are some of the most volatile sectors in the market, they are also the most rewarding. Since 2012, consumer discretionary tickers have collectively beaten the S&P500and tech stocks have nearly tripled the performance of the S&P 500 since 1990. There’s no particular reason to think that leadership will change in the foreseeable future, if ever.

The Kicker: Whatever gains are made by the holdings of this ETF are almost entirely passed on to its owners. In typical Vanguard fashion, the Vanguard Growth ETF’s expense ratio is a mere 0.04%. It’s almost nothing, which is very important when you’re talking about a multi-year asset that could become a multi-decade asset.

2. Invesco Solar ETF

The Invesco Solar ETF (BRONZE -0.59%) cannot make a similar claim. While many other ETFs cost significantly more to manage, this fund’s expense ratio of 0.66% will give some investors pause.

This is one case, however, where the opportunity is worth the price of admission.

As the name suggests, the Invesco Solar ETF is a way to hold a basket of solar stocks when it’s hard to choose just one or even a few. The fund holds between 40 and 50 solar-related names at any one time, allowing investors to participate in the industry’s vast long-term potential. Its major holdings currently include solar power management technology equipment Enphase Energyand SolarEdge Technologiesand solar panel manufacturers like First Solarand Solar Xinyi. It’s a compelling prospect, as it provides exposure to several large solar stocks that don’t otherwise trade in the United States.

Anyone who keeps tabs on TAN probably knows he’s been a hot and cold performer for a decade now. This short-term inconsistency is also not likely to change any time soon. This is precisely the nature of actions in the solar energy sector, which are highly subject to regulatory and legislative changes.

Take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Solar has excellent long-term growth prospects. For perspective, industry research team Wood Mackenzie expects the planet’s solar power generation capacity to grow from 129 gigawatts currently to 336 gigawatts by 2027. That’s an increase 160% over five years of the globe’s current solar power generation capacity that took about 20 years. to reach its current level. To get there, however, the world must rely heavily on the companies held by this fund.

3. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Finally, add the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI -0.03%) to your list of funds that can boost your retirement savings.

This is not a first and/or a particularly interesting solitary operation. The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF is not only volatile because high yield stocks tend to be erratic, but also because factors such as ever-changing exchange rates can make foreign stocks even more unpredictable than they already are.

If you’re ready for a bit of volatility, however, this fund is worth it.

Currently, the current dividend yield of the fund stands at 5.6%, above average. The point is, it’s a payout domestic investors can count on, perhaps more than they can count on with stocks of dividend-paying companies based in the United States.

The underlying problem is the high inflation that affects the United States relative to other countries. Although the inflation rate in the United States is falling, the most recent overall increase of 7.7% was still high and surpassed most other developed countries. This alone can distort the price of a dividend-paying stock, as the market constantly adjusts valuations to the environment. Rising interest rates intended to curb inflation, or at least investors’ expectations of future rate hikes, further distort domestic dividend stock prices. This is why US equity returns have been so volatile since the start of 2020 – the market is really aiming for a moving target.

Most foreign stocks are not subject to as much underlying volatility right now. While most countries’ inflation rates are currently above their long-term levels, most of the countries most represented in the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF are not experiencing levels of inflation as severe as the United States. As a result, central banks in these countries do not move as abruptly or as aggressively as the Federal Reserve. This ultimately means that these dividend-paying names aren’t fighting the headwind of rapidly rising interest rates that typically disadvantage dividend payers.

This will not always be the case, of course. What will always be the case is that the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF provides high-yield diversity that investors could not achieve on their own with a purely domestic portfolio. Just make sure you reinvest the dividends the ETF pays out into more shares of the fund itself.