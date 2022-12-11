Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark closes almost flat – Eurasia Review





Economic uncertainty regarding Pakistan’s ability to repay its debts kept the market under pressure during the week ended December 09, 2022. The benchmark closed at 41,698 points, posting a decline of 1.07% WoW. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has confirmed the payment of $1.08 billion of international Sukuk. This reduced the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP to US$6.7 billion on December 2, 2022. Saudi Arabia offered Pakistan much-needed respite by announcing the carryover of US$3 billion that would help address external sector challenges and achieve economic growth. Market participation improved, albeit marginally, with average trading volumes rising to 179.7 million shares from 161.8 million shares the previous week. Other major news feeds during the week include: 1) ECNEC approved RKR 333.6 billion for flood-affected projects, 2) GoP announced it will borrow RKR 5.52 trillion Domestic Debt RKR over the next three months, 3) GoP Debt has risen to RKR 50,152. trillion, 4) revised flood damage estimates estimated at $46 billion, 5) tractor sales are expected to drop 67%, 6) auto financing fell for the fourth consecutive month, 7) cement shipments decreased by 17% year-on-year in November 20222 and 8) Cotton arrivals fell by 40%. The best performing sectors were: miscellaneous, closed-end mutual funds and Vanaspati and related industries, while the worst performing sectors were: pharmaceuticals, jute and leasing. In terms of stock, the top performers were: PSEL, PGLC, MUREB, ILP and BAHL, while the laggards included: GLAXO, PIOC, CHCC, PSMC and SEARL. Consumers were the top buyers with a net purchase of US$8.82 million, followed by insurance companies with a net purchase of US$1.26 million. On the other hand, foreign investors were the main sellers, with a net sale of US$6.26 million. Mutual funds continued to be sellers, with a net sale of US$3.71 million. The market is expected to remain constrained for the foreseeable future, clouded by the country’s liquidity problems, with foreign exchange reserves held by SBP plunging to US$6.7 billion in less than a month of import coverage. Some respite could come in the form of the US$4.2 billion expected by Saudi Arabia (US$3 billion in deposits and US$1.2 billion in deferred oil installations), to some extent mitigating the pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Political uncertainty and any developments regarding the 9th IMF review would remain in the spotlight.

