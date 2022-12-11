Business
Jeremy Siegel presents 2023 forecasts for the stock market and the economy
- Jeremy Siegel is one of the few market experts to expect stock market gains in 2023.
- The Wharton professor grilled the Fed and outlined his forecast for 2023 in an interview with CNBC last week.
- Here are the top nine quotes from Siegel’s interview on inflation, the economy, and the stock market.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel has been outspoken that the Federal Reserve’s outsized interest rate hikes could cause lasting damage to the economy as more investors worry about a recession.
Yet unlike other stock market outlooks, his forecast for 2023 is actually bullish, calling for at least a 20% rise. That’s because he sees collapsing inflation and a resilient economy that too many investors underestimate.
In a scope interview with CNBC last weekSiegel laid out his views on what will happen to the stock market and the economy next year, and why Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could be making a big mistake.
Here are the nine best quotes.
1. Why are wages not driving headline inflation:
“We had 5% year-over-year wage growth. We have an inflation of 8%. The workers try to catch up and they don’t. squeezing wages back down to 2%, essentially telling the worker, “you’re not going to catch up with inflation, and we’re going to keep you from catching up with inflation.” It’s a foolish policy,” Siegel said.
“So this idea that the worker is trying to catch up because he’s lost so much purchasing power is something the Fed needs to crush, to me, is extremely bad Fed policy, and I don’t think not that it’s inflationary, because it’s inflationary when wages jump ahead of prices, not when they lag behind prices.”
2. On Wednesday’s Fed rate decision:
“My feeling is that it’s 50 [basis points]. The data will come in, and they won’t even have [rate hikes] in February. If that happens, wow that’s good for stocks, good for bonds and stocks… You know, my feeling is you don’t need more than 50 basis points. That 50 basis points might be too much on its own.”
3. Why Siegel is so critical of the Fed:
“Yes, I’m very critical of the Fed. To be blunt, here is a Fed that has caused inflation by increasing liquidity more than at any other time in history, essentially talking as if, at the worker’ we’re not going to let you catch up with the inflation that I caused. It’s a slap in the face for the American worker, in my opinion. I just don’t think it’s warranted.”
4. On where inflation goes from here:
“I still believe [inflation is over]…everything I see on the price [is down]… I’m not changing my view on the end of inflation. It’s about catch-up wages, and the Fed shouldn’t set policy to go against that…There’s tremendous evidence of slowing inflation.”
5. Where do the returns go from here:
“I think [bond yields] are going to keep going down, because I think we’re going to have slower growth. It wasn’t hot [November jobs] report. And we’re going to have a slowdown in inflation. Both are good for bonds, and it’s also good for stocks.”
6. On where the fed funds rate goes from here:
“I’m really sticking my neck here, but I wouldn’t be surprised by the end of next year if we have a 2 handle on the fed funds rate. That’s far from the consensus, I know that … But I’m just saying that when we have that data, we’re going to go down very quickly.” The effective federal funds rate is currently 3.8%
7. When will the Fed start cutting rates?
“The discussion will not be whether it will be a 25 basis point hike or what. It will be when are we going to lower the rate? It could happen as early as spring.”
8. On the potential for recession in 2023:
“Earnings are big, to say the least. If the Fed stays tight, we’re going into a recession. Earnings won’t be $230. [per share for the S&P 500]they’re going to be $200 or $190 for a few years or a year and a half,” Siegel said.
“GDP this year is going to be below 1%… It’s not strong. It’s not a recession, not yet. But if [the Fed] goes to 6%, you’re going to have it.”
9. On the potential for economic growth in 2023:
“We have 4.5 million new workers and almost no increase in GDP. I think next year we will have much lower payroll growth and much better GDP. Because this record drop in productivity than we’ve seen this year will reverse in 2023… Productivity will increase, it improves margins and it’s good for profits.”
|
Sources
2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/jeremy-siegel-outlines-2023-predictions-stock-market-economy-inflation-fed-2022-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jeremy Siegel presents 2023 forecasts for the stock market and the economy
- Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas play doubles together in Diriyah five months after bitter Wimbledon feud
- Indonesia: 5.1-magnitude earthquake located near Halmahera at approximately 11:28 a.m. on December 11
- Twitter Files 3 Shows Internal Dialogue About Banning Donald Trump
- US DOJ reportedly investigated FTX CEO for embezzling US funds
- Square-shaped watches for men: Favorites | Most Wanted Products
- The 8 Biggest Hollywood Cheating Scandals Of All Time
- CIF State Championship Games Saturday Night – Orange County Register
- Faiza survives Pride of the Nile, wins Hollywood Starlet in Los Alamitos – Pasadena Star News
- HttpMaster Professional 2023 Free Download
- President Jokowi: Ngunduh Mantu Kaesang-Erina becomes Nguri-uri culture
- Able2Extract Professional 2023 Free Download