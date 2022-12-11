US stocks rally braces for gauntlet of key inflation data and Fed rate decision

A double dose of US events likely to affect the market next week could set the tone for asset prices for the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.

The S&P 500’s latest rebound stalled last week as stronger-than-expected economic data stoked fears the Fed may have to keep interest rates higher for longer in its bid to crush inflation, which which could lead to a recession. The index has rebounded around 10% from its October lows, but remains down more than 17% on the year.

The trajectory of equities in the near future could hinge on whether Tuesday’s consumer price index report shows inflation responding to the Fed’s most aggressive hike cycle since the 1980s. Warmer-than-expected data could bolster fears of more aggressive Fed action, putting pressure on stocks.

If the CPI is north of expectations or even not falling at all, it won’t be positive for the market,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

CPI reports have been catalysts for outsized swings in markets this year, with the S&P 500 moving an average of around 3% in either direction over the past six CPI releases, versus an average daily move around 1.2% over the same period. .

This includes a September 13 inflation release that triggered a 4.3% selloff and a November 10 report showing weaker-than-expected inflation that fueled a 5.5% rise and helped stocks. to extend their last rally. A second portion of benign data could bolster the case for a spike in inflation and further boost equities.

Generally, CPI reports have been quite volatile this year, and I see no reason to think that still won’t be the case when we get the data next week, said David Lefkowitz, head of equities. US at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, investors are pricing in a half-percentage-point rate hike from the Fed next week, down from its recent streak of three-quarter-point hikes. With Wednesday’s rate action widely seen as a foregone conclusion, Wall Street will focus on central bank projections of how high rates will eventually rise.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powells’ views on inflation and the possibility that the economy could slide into recession next year will also be key, an idea that has seeped into asset prices and has dominated investor thinking lately.

A closely watched indicator can be seen in the US government bond market, where the Treasury yield curve recently inverted to its highest level in at least 20 years, amplifying a signal that preceded economic downturns. past.

Hainlin expressed concern that the pressure on consumer and business spending from rising rates has not yet factored into investors’ earnings forecasts. The company is slightly overweight fixed income and favors stocks in sectors considered safe havens in tough economic times, such as utilities and healthcare.

Some believe that a large amount of cash on the sidelines and seasonal factors could help boost the rebound in equities if inflation is weaker than expected or if investors like what the Fed has to say.

Investors who have reduced their equity positions and bolstered their cash reserves have shown a tendency to jump on board stock market rallies in recent months, helping to amplify bullish moves in stocks.

A Deutsche Bank report released Dec. 4 showed equity positioning remained lower than it had been for about 86% of the time since January 2010, although it has increased in recent weeks. Cash levels among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Global Research were near multi-decade highs last month.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which has fallen 3.6% so far this month, rose an average of 1.5% in December since 1950, the third-best performance of any month, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

People, including ourselves, would expect the seasons to take us to the end of the year, absent a huge surprise on the CPI and the Fed, said Walter Todd, director investments at Greenwood Capital.

Others, however, believe that the recent rally in equities is already mostly over. Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley strategists warned clients of risks to corporate earnings and urged investors to stay defensively oriented in areas such as healthcare and utilities stocks.

We recommend taking profits before the bear returns in earnest, they wrote.

Updated: December 10, 2022, 2:15 p.m.