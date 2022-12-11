Stocks fall amid concerns





A file photo shows the Dhaka Stock Exchange building at Nikunja in the capital Dhaka. Shares in Dhaka fell last week as some investors worried about economic troubles and heightened political activity surrounding the country’s upcoming national elections, market traders said. New Age Photo Shares in Dhaka fell last week as some investors worried about economic troubles and heightened political activity surrounding the country’s upcoming national elections, market traders said. DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s key index, fell 0.28%, or 17.55 points, over the past week to close at 6,227.82 points on December 8, the last trading session of the week, having gained 30.26 points in the previous three. weeks. Market traders said the market lost most of last week’s trading sessions as investors, who were already struggling with economic problems, now became worried about the political situation in the country. Political activity has increased around the upcoming national elections lately, which impacted the market last week, they said. The overall market scenario was dull and gloomy as many investors were reluctant to invest funds due to prolonged sluggishness in the market, they said. The country’s economy has been under pressure in recent months due to inflation, rising external debt, volatility in the foreign exchange market, depletion of foreign exchange reserves, worsening trade deficit and the energy crisis, market operators said. They said many banks in the country had a dollar deficit, which made it difficult for them to open letters of credit for the import of industrial raw materials, a major component of production. The current gas and electricity crisis is also a consequence of the dollar crisis, as raw materials cannot be imported according to demand, they said. The share prices of more than two-thirds of companies remained stuck at low prices, making the market almost immobile. Bangladesh’s Securities and Exchange Commission on July 28 imposed price floors on all companies to prevent company stock prices from falling beyond a certain level. EBL Securities, in its weekly market commentary, said: “The broad capital stock market index slipped back into losing territory last week as investors preferred to stay away due to a lack of sentiment stemming from worries about a weakening macro economy, lackluster performance forecasts for most listed companies and fears about the resurgence of political unrest. Of 384 companies traded, the stock prices of 75 fell, 20 rose and 277 were unchanged. The average daily turnover fell to Tk 307.5 crore from the previous week’s average daily turnover of Tk 404.92 crore. The DS30, made up of 30 large-cap companies, lost 12.55 points to end at 2,203.58 points and the DSE Shariah index, DSES, lost 8.7 points to close at 1,361.62 points. Aamra Networks topped the weekly revenue chart with a value of Tk 82.63 crore. Genex Infosys, Bashundhara Paper Mills, Orion Pharma, Eastern Housing, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Hakkani Pulp & Paper, Sonali Paper and Desh General Insurance Company were other revenue leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/188768/stocks-drop-amid-worries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos