Three stocks Morningstar recommends selling | Arena

These are overvalued stocks of companies without competitive advantages, according to Morningstar.

Many experts have a gloomy forecast for the stock market early next year.

This is because short-term interest rates will likely continue to rise, inflation will likely remain high and the economy will likely weaken.

So there are actions you might want to avoid. Morningstar lists three.

Its analysts like companies that have sustainable competitive advantages, or what they call moats. These types of companies have more resilience in the face of economic uncertainty than companies that lack significant competitive advantages, Morningstar investment expert Susan Dziubinski wrote in a comment.

But the Morningstar list is made up of companies that don’t have an economic moat, that are facing headwinds in the current economic climate, and that we think are overpriced, she said.

Given their prices and economic vulnerability, we think these stocks are the ones to let go at the start of the new year.

Former Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) – Get a free reportfourth largest LTL carrier by revenue.

Morningstar analyst Matthew Young puts the stock’s fair value at $201. It recently traded at $294.

The company is the undisputed industry leader in terms of execution, freight selection and quality of service, which is not insignificant for shippers, he wrote in a commentary.

That being said, freight demand is moderating as spending on goods continues to shift toward services and inventory replenishment declines, Dziubinski said.

Its moderation, especially in retail end markets, makes it easier for retailers to restock, Young said. We expect tonnage to decline to low single digits (year-over-year) in the second half of the year.

GlobalFoundries (SFP) – Get a free report, semiconductor manufacturer. Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri puts the stock’s fair value at $45. It recently traded at $64.

We appreciate that 38% of enterprise customers are on long-term contracts, with a total value of more than $27 billion, which provides visibility into future revenue growth and increases customer switching costs, a he wrote in a comment. GlobalFoundries enjoys richer content in smartphones.

But management expects macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty to negatively impact the company’s sales in the first half of 2023, Davuluri said.

We suspect the negative impact could last longer, although we still expect GlobalFoundries to increase revenue in 2023 on the back of further design gains and improved wafer prices.

CF Industries (heart rate) – Get a free report, one of the main producers and distributors of nitrogen fertilizers. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein puts the stock’s fair value at $85. It recently traded at $100.

We think the market is pricing in higher nitrogen prices for longer, he wrote in a commentary. However, we indicate that lower prices for European natural gas, which is the feedstock used by producers at marginal cost, is driving a further decline in nitrogen prices compared to our mid-cycle forecast. .

Nitrogen prices have fallen more than 30% since hitting a multi-year high in the second quarter, Goldstein noted. Admittedly, while he expects prices to fall further in the coming years, he has raised his mid-cycle price forecast by 9%.

