These small-cap stocks could make you the most money in 2023, based on two important data points





By Philippe van Doorn Previous periods of low valuations brought big returns for small businesses Small-cap stocks are trading near a two-decade low against large-cap stocks. When the stock market rebounds next year, as many investment banking strategists expect, these smaller companies could outperform. Below is a screen of analyst favorite small cap stocks for 2023, taken from the S&P Small Cap 600 Index, which requires companies to be profitable to be included. Great divide After a stock market rally from mid-October to November, stocks have since fallen. Recession fears are growing and the Federal Open Market Committee is bracing for another interest rate hike on Dec. 14. BNP Paribas strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of US equity and derivatives strategy, reviewed 100 years of stock market crash data and concluded that investor sentiment will bottom out in 2023. and the expectation of a recession imply “a trough in the middle of the next one”. year,” Boutle said. This signals a rebound for the stock market as a whole, which could mean an even bigger rise for small-cap stocks. Here’s why: The S&P Small Cap 600 Index’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is near its lowest point, relative to the large-cap S&P 500, since late 1999: On average, small caps traded slightly below the S&P 500, as shown at the top right of the chart. They are now close to a low and only slightly higher than a year ago. Again, the S&P Small Cap 600 index’s forward-weighted price-to-earnings ratio is now 12.7, down from 15.5 a year ago, according to FactSet. (The S&P 500 forward PER fell to 17.2 from 21.4 a year ago.) Given that the stock market can be expected to rebound amid a recession in anticipation of lower interest rates and a return to economic growth, investors may well be on edge. expect an accelerated rebound for small caps. The best way to ride small caps, if you expect the market to rally, might be to buy shares in a listed index fund, such as the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR) or the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO). Analysts’ Favorite Profitable Small Companies Some fund managers compare their small cap ETFs or mutual funds to the Russel 2000 Index, but this index is not selective. In fact, 40% of Russell 2000 companies were unprofitable in their last reported fiscal quarters. Only 22% of the S&P 600 was unprofitable, according to FactSet. Standard & Poor’s criteria for initial inclusion in the S&P Small Cap 600 Index include positive earnings for the most recent quarter and for the sum of the last four quarters. Taking the idea of ​​profitability one step further, we looked at the S&P 600 as follows: Of the remaining 56 companies, here are the 20 with the most upside potential, based on consensus price targets: Company Ticker Industry Share "buy" ratings Dec. 6 price Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential ModivCare Inc. MODV Medical Transportation 100% $86.54 $145.83 69% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. LGND Pharmaceuticals 100% $67.83 $110.83 63% Customers Bancorp Inc. CUBI Regional Banks 75% $30.08 $48.25 60% Outfront Media Inc. OUT Real Estate Investment Trusts 83% $17.05 $27.00 58% Smart Global Holdings Inc. SGH Semiconductors 100% $16.00 $25.17 57% Pacira Biosciences Inc. PCRX Pharmaceuticals 80% $46.97 $72.90 55% Adtran Holdings Inc. ADTN Computer Peripherals 75% $19.38 $29.40 52% Talos Energy Inc. TALO Oil & Gas Production 86% $19.33 $28.83 49% OptimizeRx Corp. OPRX Software 100% $19.09 $27.33 43% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. ALRM IT Services 75% $48.55 $68.86 42% Civitas Resources Inc. CIVI Integrated Oil 100% $59.72 $84.33 41% MaxLinear Inc. MXL Semiconductors 92% $34.74 $49.00 41% Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. PLAY Movies/ Entertainment 80% $36.20 $50.78 40% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. BOOT Apparel/ Footwear Retail 92% $63.86 $89.27 40% Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO Recreational Products 75% $27.55 $38.29 39% Digital Turbine Inc. APPS Software 100% $15.72 $21.84 39% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. IIPR Real Estate Investment Trusts 75% $118.05 $161.83 37% Green Plains Inc. GPRE Chemicals 78% $31.81 $43.22 36% Golden Entertainment Inc. GDEN Casinos/ Gaming 100% $42.36 $57.25 35% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. COLL Pharmaceuticals 83% $22.40 $30.25 35% Source: FactSet Click on the symbols for more information about a company or index in this article. You should also read Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of free information on the MarketWatch quotes page. Don’t Miss: 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Analysts Expect to Rise Up to 54% in 2023 Philippe Van Doorn (END) Dow Jones Newswire 12-10-22 1544ET Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

