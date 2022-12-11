Nigeria Stock Exchange rises 1.51%





The All-Share Index rose 1.51% in the week ending December 9, 2022, helping the Nigerian stock market to end the week on a bullish mood. This follows the 1.26% growth seen the previous week. According to data from the Nigerian Exchange Group’s weekly stock market report, this is the case. The benchmark, ASI, rose 1.51% from 48,154.65 points at the end of the previous week to close the week at 48,881.93 index points, and market capitalization followed suit. the pace to close at N26.625 billion. With that, the Nigerian stock market has now done better by 2.56% so far this month and gained 14.43% more so far this year. READ ALSO:Weekly Stock Update: Nigerian Exchange Group posts growth of 1.26% Weekly stock performance On the floor of the Exchange, 15,317 trades totaling 1.225 billion shares worth N15.243 billion were executed during the week. This is more than the 16,183 transactions for 839.978 million shares valued at 12.418 billion naira that took place the previous week. Similar to the previous week, the financial services sector topped the business chart in terms of volume of shares traded, with 514.067 million shares worth N5.104 billion traded in 6,489 deals, respectively contributing to 41.97% and 33.48% to total share turnover volume. and value. The conglomerate industry came third with turnover of 69.017 million shares worth N86.431 million in 528 deals, while the construction/real estate industry came second. with 463.348 million shares worth N1.620 billion in 210 transactions. The top three shares by volume, UPDC, FBNH and TRANSCORP saw 765.230 million shares valued at N4.282 billion naira traded in 847 trades, accounting for 62.47% and 28.09% of volume and value respectively of the total turnover of the shares. Similarly, 8 indices increased in value, while 9 indices ended lower, with the exception of the NGX ASeM index and the NGX Growth index, which showed no change. Top Winners BUACEMENT up +19.09% to close at N91.70 ROYALEX up +12.50% to close at N0.81 ETI up +11.44% to close at N11.20 GUINNESS up +10.00% to close at 69.30N PRESTIGE up +9.52% to close at N0.46 The best losers SCOA down 25.47% to close at N0.79 NB down 14.44% to close at N38.50 UNITYBNK down 14.04% to close at N0.49 CAPHOTEL down 9.80% to close at N2.76 GEREGU down 9.61% to close at N111.00 Summary Thirty-one (31) stocks gained during the week, which was less than the thirty-seven (37) stocks that had gained in the previous week. Twenty-six (26) stocks declined from twenty-five (25) the previous week, while one hundred (100) stocks were unchanged from ninety-five (95) stocks the previous week.

