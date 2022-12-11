Chinese man sentenced in Massachusetts for stock market manipulation conspiracy





Wang Jiali, a Chinese citizen living in the greater Boston metropolitan area, was tried for a multi-year stock market manipulation conspiracy in the US District Court in Massachusetts on December 1. Wang was accused of leading and participating in a sophisticated market manipulation scheme targeting US stock markets, perpetrated primarily from China, which illegally earned more than $30 million on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Wang was sentenced to 3.5 months in prison, nine months of house arrest and $7.75 million in confiscation. From 2013 to 2018, Wang and his co-conspirators manipulated the trading of publicly traded U.S. companies, according to the Massachusetts prosecutor’s office. By using multiple brokerage account names, they have artificially depressed or inflated the prices of “light traded” stocks which trade in low volume, are highly volatile and extremely sensitive to market buying and selling behavior causing them to makes them vulnerable to group manipulation. The scheme tricked institutions providing liquidity into the market to trade at artificial prices, the district attorney’s office said. Wang made illegal profits by manipulating market prices. Wang’s sentencing memorandum document. (Massachusetts District Court/Screenshot via The Epoch Times) According to court records, Wang, 44, is a resident of the city of Weifang in China’s Shandong Province and owns an apartment in the small town of Weymouth, Massachusetts. He was about to fly to Beijing when he was arrested at Boston airport on October 14, 2019. Wang’s cousin, Wang Xiaosong, was also arrested at his summer residence in Upton, Massachusetts. The two used to go to the United States for the summer and return to China in the fall. The Nasdaq logo at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York on Dec. 3, 2021. (Reuters/Jeenah Moon) The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston announced criminal charges against the pair for stock price manipulation and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has frozen the assets of 18 Chinese traders, including Wang Jiali. Most of the other 17 Chinese nationals live mainly in Shandong, a few in Shanghai and one is a registered institution in Hong Kong. They are accused of manipulating more than 3,000 shares in the market and obtaining illegal profits of more than $31 million with a total of 3,900 manipulation activities. On June 15, 2022, the SEC announced that it had obtained final judgments against the 16 defendants and 10 China-based relief defendants involved in the stock manipulation scheme. They were ordered to pay more than $75 million to the SEC. On August 5, 2022, Wang Jiali pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Age-old manipulation tactics Prior to sentencing by U.S. Main District Court Judge William G. Young, Wang’s defense attorneys argued that Mr. Wang did not speak English, had not been trained as a broker in the United States and did not understand US laws and regulations. Moreover, Wang is not affiliated with any US financial institution nor has he used any complex algorithms. He and his traders manually entered and canceled orders, and created no high-tech trading algorithms. However, the prosecution pointed out that Wang used age-old manipulation tactics, including the use of brokerage accounts under other names and coordinated exchanges on opposite sides of the market, the scheme fraudulently exploited the nuances of the structure. of the modern market to generate millions of dollars in illicit profits, and undermine the integrity and efficiency of US markets for retail investors. In addition, “parallel criminal action” against Wang Jiali and Wang Xiaosong is ongoing. The SEC is pursuing fraud charges against Wang Jiali and the sentence for a September 2021 judgment against Wang Xiaosong has yet to be determined. Follow Alex Wu is an American writer for The Epoch Times who focuses on Chinese society, Chinese culture, human rights, and international relations.

