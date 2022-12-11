Stock investors will take inspiration from the Fed meeting – Manila Bulletin

The local stock market will take a cue from the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting this week to see if it begins to temper its previously aggressive rate hikes.

Last week, the local stock market staged a rebound of 1.39%. However, an extension of its ascent should still be challenged by lingering economic concerns, said Japhet Tantiangco, director of financial research at Philstocks.

He noted that, upside risks to inflation are still seen due to food and electricity prices. On a positive note, downside risks to inflation stem from the strengthening peso and lower global oil prices.

In addition to inflation fears, offshore recession fears amid monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve could weigh on sentiment, Tantiangco said.

For its part, 2TradeAsia.com said capital markets should be swirling with the last Fed meeting of the year, as it has been for all Fed meetings throughout the year.

Baseline expectations are for the Fed to hike a slightly less aggressive 50 basis points, to end its four consecutive 75 basis point increases… The evolution of US Treasury yields and the stability of gold imply so far mixed emotions about the overall picture for interest rates in 2023, the brokerage said.

He noted that the Fed’s slight dovishness to 2022 does not signal the end of tightening, only that a more complex balancing exercise is needed to avoid a collapse in demand.

Next week, investors should also watch the policy decision of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas with an expected 25 to 50 basis point hike in key rates, Tantiangco said.

He noted that investors should pay attention to clues regarding the country’s inflation outlook at the upcoming BSP policy meeting. Apart from that, investors could also take inspiration from our upcoming foreign direct investment and foreign trade data next week.

Some pockets of value should remain stable (or even flourish), particularly in sectors we’ve watched over the past few quarters, such as banking and commercial renewables, and some alpha play in games and industrials. With the PSEi trading at 13 times earnings, there could be some merit in accumulating gradually with asset quality at the forefront of screening, 2TradeAsia.com said.

For its stock picks, Abacus Securities Corporation favors Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. as its earnings continue to recover and even surpass pre-pandemic levels.

It looks like the third quarter momentum will carry over into the fourth quarter with full foot traffic, with management in its third quarter 2022 earnings call citing double-digit same-store sales growth for October and November. , he noted.

Philstocks also recommends trading RRHI as its chart is showing bullish signals… We recommend entering the stock once it breaks out and maintains its position above its immediate resistance (P60.25)

Among food producers, Abacus recommends a BUY for D&L Industries and said it was its top pick for the sector because, unlike others, its revenue growth has far outpaced its inventory growth. This results in more efficient working capital levels, lower financing costs and higher free cash flow.

Another thing that sets DNL apart from its peers is that it is a net exporter… Now the peso has strengthened recently but is still likely to decline over time, Abacus said, noting that once news D&L plant ramping up, DNL’s growth is expected to accelerate.

Abacus said its second pick in the sector is Century Pacific Foods Inc., as management said in the last briefing that fourth quarter profitability was better than third quarter and we like its pet food line from small but fast growing company.