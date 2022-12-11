These shares announce bonus issue, stock split: Check here

Four stocks will take center stage in the coming week as they announced the bonus issue and stock split next week. This company has set a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split.

Under a 1:1 bonus issue, the company will issue one new free capital share for each existing fully paid-up capital share to its shareholders. While a 1:2 stock split means that one share of the company with a face value of 10 each will be divided into two capital shares with a par value of 5 each.

Free issues are additional free shares that a listed company gives to its existing shareholders based on their number of free shares.

Stock splits are already shares held by a company sub-dividend into a much smaller size of shares.

Here is the list of shares that are to be issued in premium and split in the coming week:

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd:

The company had announced a 9:1 bonus issue and a stock split of 10 to 1.

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd in its regulatory filing said that members of the company whose names are on the register of members as of December 14 will be eligible.

The title should become ex-bonus and ex-split on December 14.

Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd closed on Friday at 170.33 down 4.99% on BSE. Its market capitalization is approximately 217.10 crores. So far in 2022, the stock has generated a multibagger return on a YTD basis of 656.83%.

Gloster Ltd

The company announced a 1:1 bonus. The company, in its November 30 regulatory filing, said: “In accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Registration and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has set Saturday, December 17, 2022 as the record date in the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the issue of fully paid free shares at a ratio of 1:1 (i.e. one capital share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid for each existing capital share of Rs. 10/- each) subject to shareholders’ approval being obtained at an extraordinary general meeting.”

The record date was set for December 17. The title should become ex-bonus on December 16.

Gloster Ltd closed on Friday at 709.60 down 0.05% on BSE. Its market capitalization is around Rs151.96 crore. Over the past year, the stock has gained 71.99% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 62.39% so far in 2022.

Star Housing Finance:

Star Housing Finance will issue free shares in a ratio of 1:1 and additionally perform a stock split of 10 to 5. The company has set a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split.

Star Housing Finance will become ex-bonus and ex-split on the same day as the December 16 record date.

Shares of Star Housing Finance closed Friday at 216.60 up 1.52% on BSE. In one year, shares of Star Housing Finance soared 152.15%. So far in 2022, stocks have jumped more than 149% so far.

Lancer container lines:

The company has announced a stock split from Rs.10 to Rs.5. In its regulatory filing dated October 28, 2022, it said: “The board has recommended the split/subdivision of the ordinary shares of the company from the nominal value of Rs.10/- each to the nominal value of Rs.5/- each , subject to the approval of the Members of the Company gathered in an Extraordinary General Meeting. The date of registration of the sharing of shares will be communicated in due course.”

The record date and separation date have been set for December 16.

Lancer Container Lines shares closed Friday at 457.50 down 0.055% on BSE. Its market capitalization is approximately 1,375.64 crores. Year-to-date, it has achieved a multibagger return of 111.53% so far in 2022.

CL Educate:

The company announced a 1:1 bonus.

In its filing, the company said: “We refer to our letter dated November 02, 2022, advising of the declaration by the board of directors of the free equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:1, it i.e. 1 face participating share value of Rs.5/- each be issued for every 1 existing Capital Share of a par value of Rs.5/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of In this regard, we further wish to inform that the Bonus Issue was approved by the shareholders on 04 December 2022 by postal vote and in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (List Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday 16 December 2022 has been set as a record Date by the Management Committee of the Company for the purpose of determining eligible Shareholders for the issue/allotment of Free Participating Shares of the Company.”

It will become ex-bonus on the same day as the record date of December 16.

CL Educate on Friday closed at 160.60 down 1.83% on BSE. Its market capitalization is approximately 435.74 crore Over the past year, the stock has gained 29.84% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 34.42% so far in 2022.

