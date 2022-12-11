VinFast prepares up to $2 billion stock offering as it builds $4 billion auto plant in North Carolina

By Liam Gibson for Wealth of Geeks

Vietnamese start-up of electric vehicles (EV) VinFast is gearing up for its U.S. public markets debut.

VinFast filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 6. It has not announced a launch date but plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol VFS. Although it did not disclose details regarding the total number of units or pricing, its filing fee schedule indicated that VinFast was aiming to raise $100 million through the initial public offering (IPO). .

This may be a sum of placeholder, however. Earlier reports from Bloomberg estimated that the company’s IPO could raise $2 billion after an initial confidential filing with the SEC in April.

VinFast on fast track to open electric vehicle factory in Chatham County

Founded in 2017 by Vietnam’s richest man and first billionaire, Pham Nhat Vuon, VinFast is based in Hai Phong, a major coastal city in the northeast of the country. It phased out all internal combustion vehicles this year and now exclusively manufactures electric vehicles. It produces battery-powered scooters and buses to complement its line of electric cars.

Vingroup is one of the country’s largest conglomerates, owning numerous businesses that span real estate, education and consumer technology, including Vsmart, one of Vietnam’s leading smartphone brands. Earlier this year, Vingroup and two of its listed subsidiaries together accounted for almost 30% of the value of the Vietnamese stock market. The group’s revenues alone generate around 2% of the country’s GDP.

Until now, Vinfast was mainly a national brand in its home market. Although VinFast’s vehicles are currently produced in Haiphong, the company recently opened a $2 billion factory site in North Carolina and will have at least 150,000 cars rolling off the assembly line from July 2024. It plans to use the funds raised from the IPO to further fuel its international expansion. Although the deal is likely to close in 2023, Vinfast aims to gain a foothold in the US market and begin selling its cars in California before the end of the year.

VinFast’s initial EV product line includes segment A through E electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. It is taking reservations for two electric SUVs, its mid-size VF8 and the larger VF9.

The company is currently running at a loss. In the first three quarters of 2022, it generated $439 million in revenue, but with costs totaling $1.5 billion.

As an electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast is also vulnerable to the current semiconductor crisis. It has had to delay shipping its VF8 and VF9 models to Europe this year and could face similar setbacks again, depending on supply-side constraints.

VinFast will build a talent pool for technicians before the factory opens in 2024

Electric vehicle market boom

The electric vehicle market in the United States has grown rapidly since the pandemic. According to the US Department of Energy, sales of electric vehicles in the United States have increased by 85% between 2020 and 2021.

The brands of electric vehicles are also multiplying. Besides industry leader Tesla, automakers such as Ford, General Motors, Volkswagen, Lucid, Rivian, Polestar and Fisker are fiercely competing for market share.

Vinfast could threaten Tesla’s position by offering comparable cars at a much lower price. Vinfast is also working with established European car brands such as BMW and Bosch to develop new models, which could make them more competitive in terms of technology and design.

If Vinfast can pull off a major IPO and establish a secure beachhead in the US market, it could potentially give Tesla a run for its money later on.

Assessing the IPO, investors will likely be considering how Vinfast can differentiate its product in an increasingly saturated market and whether growing demand for electric vehicles can keep up with the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

About the Author

Liam Gibson, based in Taiwan, is according to his profile at Muck Rack: Business News Reporter, Taiwan News; a freelance journalist

Taipei as seen in: Taiwan News, Al Jazeera English, Nikkei Asia, South China Morning Post, Cointelegraph, Austin American-Statesman, LifeSiteNews.com, 24/7 Wall Street, Taipei Times, The Diplomat Magazine, The National Interest and more.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks and originally published on this site: https://wealthofgeeks.com/vietnams-vinfast-100-million-ipo/